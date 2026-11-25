India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $46.67 billion during April-September 2026, reaching $737.78 billion at the end of September, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest half-yearly report. However, the increase came alongside a decline in gold's share of the country's total reserves, highlighting a shift in the composition of India's foreign exchange portfolio.

The RBI's 47th Half-Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves showed that India's reserves stood at US$691.11 billion at the end of March 2026. The six-month increase reflects changes in foreign currency assets, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Despite the growth, gold's share in India's foreign exchange reserves declined from 16.70% at the end of March to 14.38% at the end of September. The RBI held 880.52 metric tonnes of gold during the period, including 740.13 tonnes stored domestically and 140.39 tonnes kept in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

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The decline in gold's share does not necessarily indicate that the RBI reduced its physical gold holdings. Changes in international gold prices and the valuation of other reserve assets can affect gold's proportion of total reserves.

International gold prices declined by around 9% during April-September 2026. Prices eased from an average of $4,721 per troy ounce in April to around $4,319 in September. The RBI attributed the decline to higher US Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar and expectations of tighter monetary policy.

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Foreign Currency Assets Drive Reserve Growth

Foreign currency assets (FCA), which form the largest component of India's forex reserves, increased from $552.28 billion at the end of March to US$608.26 billion in September. This represented an increase of nearly $55.98 billion over the six-month period.

The RBI's investment pattern also showed a shift towards securities. Securities accounted for 87.06% of total foreign currency assets at September-end, compared with 84.31% in March. Meanwhile, deposits with other central banks and the BIS declined from 8.48% to 5.91%.

Global Uncertainty Shapes Reserve Management

The RBI highlighted several global developments that influenced financial markets during the review period. These included the West Asia conflict, disruptions to energy supplies, rising government borrowing and changing monetary policies across major economies.

The US Dollar Index appreciated by approximately 4% between the outbreak of the West Asia conflict and September-end, supported by safe-haven demand and higher interest rates.

The central bank follows three broad principles while managing India's foreign exchange reserves: safety, liquidity and return optimisation. Its latest report provides insight into how these priorities shape India's reserve management amid changing global financial conditions.

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