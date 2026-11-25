Foreign investors have made a strong comeback to Indian equities, with net investments crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark to reach more than $14 billion in November so far, marking the highest-ever monthly inflow, amid a global sell-off in AI-linked stocks, declining crude oil prices and attractive valuations of large-cap companies. The latest FII inflows have hit the new threshold in just four weeks amid the current volatility of the global AI trade.

Notably, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 nearly erased their losses for the year on Wednesday as lower oil prices and ​renewed foreign buying put the benchmark indexes on track for their best month ‌since April 2020. Foreign investors have poured a record $14.28 billion into Indian stocks this month as money rotates out of global AI-linked shares. The reversal has also lifted the rupee from record lows, ​with the currency gaining as much as 2.9% this month.

With the latest inflows, cumulative FPI outflows from Indian equities have narrowed to around Rs 1.73 lakh crore in 2026, from nearly Rs 3 lakh crore a few weeks ago. FPI inflows surpassed the Rs 60,358 crore FPIs had invested in November 2020. In contrast, they pulled out Rs 1.17 lakh crore from the domestic equity market in March.

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$14 Billion FII Inflows: What This Means For Your Portfolio

However, market analysts believe that the sustainability of foreign flows will depend on India's relative growth compared to the AI ecosystem. India's earnings growth remains around 15–20%, compared to approximately 30% in the US AI ecosystem and over 50% in South Korea and Taiwan. ''If AI growth slows, India could regain FII attention. However, continued AI capex growth may keep India less attractive to foreign investors, as global investors may continue to favour markets offering stronger earnings growth,'' said ArunaGiri N, Founder, CEO, TrustLine Holdings.

From a market perspective, aggressive FII inflows generally favour large-caps, as foreign investors tend to focus on larger companies with stronger earnings visibility. ''In contrast, moderate or muted FII flows could create opportunities for a selective recovery in small- and mid-caps, driven by valuations and earnings visibility. If valuations become more reasonable and earnings performance improves, these segments could see renewed investor interest. Ultimately, market leadership will depend on the trajectory of AI capex, India's relative earnings growth and the sustainability of FII flows,'' added ArunaGiri N.

Stock Market Outlook

Wednesday's session's gains brought year-to-date losses ​on the Sensex and the Nifty to below 2%, making India the best-performing market across ​Asia for the month. The Nifty 50 index is up over 15% so far this month in dollar ‌terms, ⁠compared to MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index's 7% drop. "We believe the move has further legs: earnings momentum is strong, foreign positioning remains light given still-sizeable YTD outflows, and India offers a rare liquid hedge against AI concentration in global portfolios," said Mark ​Matthews, head of research ​Asia at Julius ⁠Baer.

Sensex ralled 1,502.29 points on Nov. 25 and the Nifty hit 25,819.25, defying a weak trend in Asian markets, on strong foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip bank stocks. Rebounding sharply from Monday's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points or 1.82 per cent, to settle at 83,938.28. During the day, it zoomed 2,062.22 points or 2.50 per cent, to 84,498.21. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 469.60 points, or 1.85 per cent, to end at 25,819.25. Intraday, it rallied 602 points or 2.37 per cent, to 25,951.65.

''From the fundamentals perspective, the Indian market looks resilient. The total reversal of the FII stance towards India is reflected in the FII investment into India, so far, this month at a record $13.2 billion. It is important to understand that India's improving fundamentals, as reflected in the impressive 27% earnings growth of Nifty 50 in Q2 has the potential to support the increasing FII inflows and impart resilience to the market,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

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