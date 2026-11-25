Shares of semiconductor stocks such as Micron, SK Hynix, SanDisk Corp., Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia fell over 10% after the opening bell of the US stock market.

Micron commenced trade at a downturn of 10.93% to $576 apiece, while SanDisk traded 10.15% lower to $70.04, AMD was at a downturn of 10.01% to trade at $371.92. Nvidia started the trading session at a downturn of 8.55% to $142.10, while SK Hynix saw a decline of 8.22% to $102.78 after markets opened., minutes into trade. Intel was down 8.38% to $50.21.

Technology stocks tumbled globally as renewed concerns over the artificial intelligence trade rattle investors and Monday's rally continues to fade. Tech stocks have seen heightened volatility over the past few months amid concerns over capital expenditure, skepticism over return on investments, circular AI financing, with Jensen Huang's ouster as Nvidia CEO adding fresh worries, and his return sparking a massive rally.

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(This is a developing story.)

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