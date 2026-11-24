Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das was stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom after an error in his passport's place-of-birth details came to light, according to NDTV. Das was scheduled to attend an event in the UK, with sources saying his passport incorrectly lists Chennai as his place of birth.

Earlier, Das shared a video from Delhi airport claiming he was being prevented from travelling to deliver talks on the cockroach movement at universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics (LSE) and Edinburgh. He alleged that the Centre was blocking his visit to these institutions.

Meanwhile, the Regional Passport Office in Chennai has initiated the process to impound his passport, NDTV reported, citing sources. A show-cause notice was reportedly issued to the CJP co-convener on November 23, the day he was scheduled to leave for London. He has been asked to respond within seven days.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The notice has also reportedly advised him not to use the passport for travel until he submits his response. Sources said the passport was issued by the Chennai Regional Passport Office on August 21, 2019. Das has not yet responded to the latest development.

Following the incident, Das took to X and called the government a "coward" for allegedly preventing him from attending the event. He said the Oxford University Students' Union had invited him for a panel discussion.

"But as soon as I went to the immigration check, I came to know that my passport has been flagged," he said.

ALSO READ: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Backs Goa Villagers Against Mega Township, Alleges Attack On Petitioner

"Why is the government so scared of an educated youth going among educated people and having an intellectual discussion?" he asked.

"I wish I was Nirav Modi. I wish I was Vijay Mallya. I wish I had looted thousands of crores from the banks..." he added.

Das said he would continue his work and travel to London, Paris and other places in the future.

Reacting to the incident, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that someone in the government was jealous of Das being invited to speak at Oxford.

"Saurav was invited to speak at a conference at the University of Oxford, but looks like some anpadh gawar in power, who himself loves travelling around the world, is jealous of Saurav getting an invitation from Oxford," Dipke said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: No SpiceJet Departures From Mumbai Since 7 PM, Passengers Complain Of Lack Of Updates

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.