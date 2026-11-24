Avinash Mishra's and Eisha Singh's relationship has been in the news ever since the actors unfollowed each other on Instagram. While Avinash recently confirmed their separation and took responsibility for the breakup, television actress Kaveri Priyam, who is his ex-girlfriend, has now shared a cryptic post that has caught everyone's attention.

Taking an indirect dig, Kaveri shared a post in Hindi, "Kuch actors camera se jayada aachi acting real life me krte hain.... Kuchhh bhi ho jaye nahi sudhrenge (Some actors act better in real life than in front of the camera... No matter what happens, they won't change)."

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Although Kaveri did not mention anyone by name, her remark sparked speculation about whether it was directed at Avinash.

Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh's Relationship

Avinash and Eisha first met on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18, where they developed a close friendship. After the show ended, the two appeared in several music videos together, and their chemistry fuelled dating rumours.

Speculation about their relationship grew stronger after Avinash won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Following his victory, he ran towards Eisha, hugged her and handed her the trophy. A video from the show's success party also went viral, showing Avinash expressing his feelings for the actress.

The two later appeared together on Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, where Avinash confirmed that they were more than just friends. Reports of trouble in their relationship surfaced days after their appearance. The actors unfollowed each other on Instagram, further fuelling speculation about their separation.

Avinash Mishra Confirms Breakup With Eisha Singh, Takes Responsibility

Putting an end to the rumours, Avinash shared a video message addressing the controversy. He apologised for hurting Eisha and her family, clarifying that a song he played during his DJ gig had been misinterpreted.

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“Guys, there's a lot of talk happening around. And I am here to put an end to it because it is required. I had played a song in my DJ gig which has been misinterpreted and a lot of edits are being made around that. And I know this is hurting Eisha the most. It's hurting her family. It's hurting her loved ones. And honestly, I didn't have any such intention. But whatever happened, I am sorry for that,” he said.

Avinash added, “Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi (Even for the fact that we parted ways, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I was at fault there too).”

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