For decades, organisations have invested in technology to make human decisions faster, better informed and more efficient. The next phase of artificial intelligence is changing this relationship considerably.

AI agents are moving beyond answering questions, generating recommendations and assisting employees. They can now plan tasks, access applications, retrieve information, communicate with other systems and execute sequences of actions with diminishing human intervention. For businesses struggling with costs, talent constraints and the need for greater productivity, this is an opportunity worth pursuing.

The benefits could be substantial. Agents can accelerate financial reconciliation, strengthen fraud detection, improve customer servicing, streamline compliance monitoring and reduce the administrative burden on professionals. They can undertake repetitive tasks continuously, coordinate across systems and allow people to devote more attention to judgement, relationships and complex problem-solving. Properly deployed, agentic AI could improve both the productivity and responsiveness of institutions.

However, the enthusiasm for greater automation must be accompanied by a more fundamental conversation about the authority being delegated to these systems. An organisation may be giving an AI agent access to confidential correspondence, customer records, financial databases, payment systems and enterprise applications. It may also permit the agent to modify information, communicate externally, execute transactions and engage other agents to complete assigned tasks.

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The Illusion of Control

The popular anxiety about AI agents going rogue is often framed in the language of science fiction, with machines developing independent intentions or acting with hostility. This distracts from a more immediate danger. An agent need not possess intent to cause harm. It needs access, authority, an imperfect understanding of its objective and an environment in which its actions are insufficiently constrained.

An agent could follow an instruction embedded in a manipulated document, act on compromised information, exploit permissions broader than its assigned task or pursue an objective in a manner its designers never anticipated. It may execute a sequence of individually plausible actions that produces an outcome the organisation never intended. The distinction between an agent malfunctioning and an agent being manipulated may be difficult to establish, but the consequences can be entirely real.

There is also an uncomfortable asymmetry between the freedom granted to an agent and the organisation's ability to understand its behaviour. An agent may execute hundreds of actions across multiple systems while management discovers the consequences only afterwards. A record of what the agent did is essential, but it does not necessarily explain why it did so. Even an apparently coherent explanation generated by the system cannot automatically be treated as a reliable reconstruction of the reasoning that produced the action.

The idea of keeping a human in the loop also deserves debate. Human approval is meaningful only when the individual approving an action has sufficient information, time and authority to challenge it. Asking an employee to approve hundreds of machine-generated actions without examining their underlying assumptions preserves the appearance of oversight while diminishing its substance.

The risks become more complicated when agents interact. Imagine several financial institutions deploying agents to manage liquidity, assess counterparty exposure, execute trades or respond to market developments. Each may operate within its own mandate and respond rationally to available information. Yet common models, shared data sources and similar risk parameters could produce correlated behaviour. What appears prudent for an individual institution could become destabilising when replicated across the financial system.

A further vulnerability arises from dependence on a relatively small number of AI model providers, cloud platforms and common technology infrastructure. A failure or compromise at a shared provider could affect several institutions simultaneously. Financial regulators have spent decades examining concentration in credit, funding and market infrastructure. They must now examine concentration in the intelligence and execution infrastructure on which institutions may increasingly depend.

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Governance Must Precede Autonomy

The commercial incentives to expand autonomy are considerable. Human approvals consume time, supervision requires resources and additional checks can slow execution. Businesses will naturally seek to remove these constraints. Yet the very oversight that makes autonomous systems safer could be perceived as undermining the productivity gains for which they were introduced. This creates a difficult institutional choice, particularly when competitors are moving rapidly towards greater automation.

The answer lies in establishing clear governance before expanding autonomy. Every agent must have an identifiable institutional owner, a defined mandate and permissions restricted to the task it is expected to perform. The authority to recommend, prepare and execute an action must be treated as three distinct levels of delegation. An agent may identify a payment discrepancy and prepare a transaction, while execution requires independent human authorisation. The greater the potential financial exposure, customer impact or irreversibility of an action, the stronger the need for human intervention.

Organisations must also test agents against hostile instructions, corrupted information, conflicting objectives and interactions with other agents. Continuous monitoring, traceable records of instructions and actions, restricted access and the ability to interrupt an agent must become integral to deployment.

Regulators must similarly move beyond examining individual models towards understanding networks of agents, common technology dependencies and collective behaviour. Consumers must retain the ability to question decisions that affect their interests and seek meaningful redress. A bank cannot evade responsibility for a flawed payment decision, nor can an insurer disclaim accountability for an unjustified claim rejection, simply because an AI agent executed the action.

This leads to a principle that must remain non-negotiable. The organisation deploying an agent is responsible for the authority it grants, the controls it establishes and the consequences of its use. Technology developers and providers have their own responsibilities, but outsourcing the technology cannot become a means of outsourcing institutional accountability. An AI agent cannot be made the convenient explanation for a failure of human judgement.

There is considerable merit in allowing machines to take over repetitive, time-consuming work and undertake complex tasks with greater speed and consistency. The opportunity should be embraced. But the greater the autonomy granted to machines, the more deliberate the human governance surrounding them must become.

We are entering an era in which machines will increasingly exercise authority on behalf of institutions. The responsibility for defining that authority, supervising its exercise and answering for its consequences must remain human. When things go wrong, organisations must never be allowed to blame the machine for the authority they themselves chose to give it.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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