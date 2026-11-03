The Career Ladder Is Becoming A Treadmill

There was a time when a career had a destination. You learnt the craft, earned responsibility, moved up, built a reputation and eventually reached a place where you could breathe a little. The ladder had rungs. Each one meant something.

Today, the ladder increasingly looks like a treadmill. You can run faster, earn more, collect impressive titles and still feel that you are standing in the same place. The strange part is that nobody has ordered us to keep running. We have simply become accustomed to it.

The professional scoreboard never stops moving

Open LinkedIn on an ordinary morning and professional inadequacy can arrive before breakfast. Someone has become a CEO at 32. Someone has raised capital. Someone has completed another executive programme. Someone has moved abroad. Someone has announced a “new chapter”. Almost nobody announces the promotion they did not get, the business that failed or the year they spent wondering whether they were on the wrong road.

We compare our ordinary Tuesday with somebody else's edited milestone and then wonder why success feels insufficient.

Earlier generations compared themselves with colleagues, classmates and neighbours. Today, the comparison set is the entire internet. There is always another person who appears to be moving faster.

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This changes the meaning of achievement. Success once told you that you had progressed. Now it often tells you that you should be capable of progressing further.

A person can be doing objectively well and still feel behind. That is no longer merely a personal insecurity. It is becoming part of the architecture of professional life. The scoreboard has no final number because someone is always setting a higher one.

Corporate rewards can quietly punish competence

Corporate India has become very good at rewarding movement and less good at asking whether the movement is useful. A larger team is called growth. A bigger target is called opportunity. More meetings are evidence of importance. A person who repeatedly rescues a broken system becomes indispensable.

Sometimes indispensable simply means nobody has fixed the system. The reward for being reliable can be another crisis. The reward for delivering early can be an earlier deadline. The reward for taking ownership can be everyone else's problems being quietly transferred to you.

This is where a curious corporate bargain emerges. We tell employees to become more capable, then use their capability to give them more to carry. We call it opportunity because “you are now the person we can safely overload” does not sound quite as attractive.

There is nothing wrong with ambition. Ambition builds businesses and economies. The trouble begins when ambition loses any idea of enough.

A promotion should ideally bring greater responsibility and greater agency. Instead, it can bring a larger team, more travel, more messages at odd hours and less time to think. A higher salary can produce lifestyle inflation that quietly consumes the increase. A prestigious title can bring authority without autonomy.

We have become so accustomed to equating more with better that questioning the next step can look like a lack of ambition.

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The treadmill follows us through every career stage

The treadmill does not stop at middle age. The young professional worries about getting ahead. The mid-career executive worries about becoming replaceable. The senior executive watches younger talent. The CXO watches other CXOs. Promoters watch competitors. Boards watch markets.

Everyone is looking sideways while pretending to look ahead.

At some point the question becomes: ahead of whom?

This is where the ladder becomes personal. A career can become an efficient way of postponing life. First comes the next promotion. Then the next designation. Then financial security. Then the children's education. Then retirement. Each milestone is treated as the point after which life will become more spacious.

The danger is reaching that point and discovering that postponement has become a habit.

Even leisure has become career-adjacent. Read to remain relevant. Network strategically. Exercise for performance. Travel for perspective. Learn continuously. Build a personal brand. Build a side venture.

At some point, self-improvement becomes another form of self-surveillance.

The professional who constantly measures progress eventually loses the ability to recognise satisfaction. The job may be good. The income may be comfortable. The work may even be interesting. Yet another person's announcement can make all of it feel inadequate.

We have made a peculiar achievement of being successful and dissatisfied at the same time.

Perhaps success needs a different definition today

Companies cannot eliminate comparison, nor should they. Competition is essential to business. But organisations can decide whether they want to create healthy ambition or permanent inadequacy.

Not every strong performer needs another target. Not every promotion needs a heavier workload. Not every capable person needs to move vertically. Sometimes depth is more valuable than movement, and mastery more valuable than another title.

There is also a question professionals rarely ask while planning their careers: What would make this career worth having even if nobody else knew about it?

That question changes the equation. It makes room for craft rather than merely mobility. It gives experience value beyond designation. It allows someone to stay because they are learning deeply, rather than leave because somebody else has moved faster. It permits a person to decline a promotion without treating the decision as failure.

A career is part of life. It is not a permanent examination of personal worth.

We have spent decades teaching people how to climb. Perhaps we now need to teach ourselves something less glamorous: how to know when the next rung is taking us somewhere we actually want to go.

The ladder promised arriving at the success destination.

The treadmill promises another lap.

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