When Everyone Has AI, What Gives You An Edge?

A young professional in India today lives with a peculiar contradiction. There has never been greater access to knowledge, tools and opportunity, yet there has rarely been so much anxiety about falling behind.

Open LinkedIn and someone has learnt a new AI tool, moved to a new job, started a company, completed another certification or announced a career transformation before the day has properly begun. Instagram adds another layer to the comparison, showing the travel, lifestyle and apparent success that sit outside the office. The result can be a constant feeling that there is something else to learn, another skill to acquire and another opportunity that someone else has already discovered.

This anxiety sits against a remarkable Indian opportunity. The country's demographic dividend is often discussed in terms of the size of its young population and the potential contribution it can make to economic growth. There is another side to that dividend. When millions of educated, ambitious young people enter the workforce around the same time, they also compete with one another for the better jobs, faster progression, attention from employers and opportunities to learn. Being talented is important. Being able to differentiate oneself will become increasingly important.

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Artificial intelligence changes the nature of that competition because the tools themselves are becoming democratised. A young employee can now access capabilities that previously required a team of researchers, analysts, designers or coders. A first-year employee can ask a machine to analyse a document, draft a presentation, write code, summarise research or generate several possible approaches to a problem. This is a remarkable expansion of individual capability, but it also raises a more fundamental question about professional development: when almost everyone can access powerful tools, what will make one person more valuable than another?

I would begin with something that sounds almost unfashionable in a conversation dominated by adaptability and reinvention: know something deeply.

The future of work should not persuade young professionals to become perpetual generalists who know a little about everything and very little about anything. A banker needs to understand finance and risk. A marketer needs to understand consumers. An engineer needs to understand the systems being built. A lawyer needs to understand the law. A doctor needs to understand medicine. Technology changes how these professionals work, but it does not remove the need for professional substance.

This is why I would encourage young professionals to develop two kinds of fluency at the same time. The first is deep fluency in their chosen discipline. The second is digital and AI fluency.

There is, however, another dimension to becoming future-ready. Technology can increase what a person can do, but it cannot decide what deserves to be done. As AI becomes better at producing answers, the quality of the human questions surrounding those answers becomes more important. This is where I see a set of capabilities that will continue to matter, and I think of them through the simple word CRAFT.

C - Curiosity and Context. Curiosity allows a professional to keep asking why, rather than accepting the first plausible answer. Context tells us whether that answer belongs to the situation in front of us. A machine can process enormous amounts of information and still miss the fact that a customer is unusually anxious, that a team has lost confidence or that an apparently sensible recommendation carries consequences that are not contained in the data. Young professionals who learn to look beyond the immediate answer will develop a form of professional maturity that technology alone cannot provide.

Curiosity allows a professional to keep asking why, rather than accepting the first plausible answer. Context tells us whether that answer belongs to the situation in front of us. A machine can process enormous amounts of information and still miss the fact that a customer is unusually anxious, that a team has lost confidence or that an apparently sensible recommendation carries consequences that are not contained in the data. Young professionals who learn to look beyond the immediate answer will develop a form of professional maturity that technology alone cannot provide. R - Reasoning and Judgement. If AI can produce five possible strategies in seconds, the difficult part of the job increasingly becomes deciding which one deserves attention. That requires evidence, reasoning and an understanding of consequences. It also requires experience, which is why the early years of a career remain important. People learn judgement by watching others make decisions, handling difficult assignments, making mistakes and discovering that the theoretically correct answer does not always survive contact with reality. If AI removes some of the routine work through which young professionals traditionally learnt, organisations will need to think much harder about how experience and judgement are developed.

If AI can produce five possible strategies in seconds, the difficult part of the job increasingly becomes deciding which one deserves attention. That requires evidence, reasoning and an understanding of consequences. It also requires experience, which is why the early years of a career remain important. People learn judgement by watching others make decisions, handling difficult assignments, making mistakes and discovering that the theoretically correct answer does not always survive contact with reality. If AI removes some of the routine work through which young professionals traditionally learnt, organisations will need to think much harder about how experience and judgement are developed. A - Agency and Accountability. The presence of a machine in a decision does not remove the human responsibility for that decision. A professional cannot point to an AI-generated recommendation when the customer is harmed, the analysis is wrong or the business suffers because an important factor was overlooked. The ability to question technology, exercise independent judgement and stand behind a decision will matter precisely because the technology around us will become more sophisticated.

The presence of a machine in a decision does not remove the human responsibility for that decision. A professional cannot point to an AI-generated recommendation when the customer is harmed, the analysis is wrong or the business suffers because an important factor was overlooked. The ability to question technology, exercise independent judgement and stand behind a decision will matter precisely because the technology around us will become more sophisticated. F - Fellowship and Empathy. These qualities can sound soft in a discussion about productivity but are often what determine whether organisations actually work. A customer sometimes needs reassurance rather than the fastest automated response. A colleague struggling with a personal or professional difficulty may need someone to listen. A team facing uncertainty needs more than information. It needs confidence, trust and a sense that someone understands what people are experiencing. As technology makes routine interactions easier to automate, the quality of human relationships may become more consequential, not less.

These qualities can sound soft in a discussion about productivity but are often what determine whether organisations actually work. A customer sometimes needs reassurance rather than the fastest automated response. A colleague struggling with a personal or professional difficulty may need someone to listen. A team facing uncertainty needs more than information. It needs confidence, trust and a sense that someone understands what people are experiencing. As technology makes routine interactions easier to automate, the quality of human relationships may become more consequential, not less. T - Trust and Truth. We are moving into an environment in which producing convincing text, images, voices and analysis is becoming easier. That changes the value of simply sounding knowledgeable. Professionals will increasingly have to establish whether something is true, understand the limits of what they know and be willing to say when an answer needs to be checked. A reputation for intellectual honesty can take years to build and very little time to lose. In a workplace saturated with machine-generated content, that reputation may become a significant form of professional capital.

All of this becomes harder when FOMO enters the picture. The young professional is constantly being told that the next skill, next technology, next job or next opportunity could change everything. The pressure to remain current can quietly turn into a habit of chasing whatever happens to be fashionable.

The more useful question is often much simpler: What do I want to become unusually good at, and how can technology help me get there?

That question creates a different relationship with AI. Instead of chasing every new capability, the professional starts with a core of knowledge and uses technology to deepen it, test it, broaden it and make it more productive.

None of this requires young people to know exactly where their careers will be ten or twenty years from now. That would be an unreasonable expectation in an economy and technology environment changing as rapidly as this one.

For India's young professionals, that may be a more useful response to the uncertainty ahead than trying to predict which job will exist a decade from now.

Build a strong core.

Learn the technology changing your field.

Keep developing the capacity to reason, relate, question and take responsibility.

And resist the temptation to measure your progress against everyone else's highlight reel.

Technology can amplify a career. It cannot craft the person who has to live it.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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