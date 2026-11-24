The Pentagon is reportedly exploring a partnership with General Motors and Ford Motor to scale up military drone production, potentially bringing two of America's biggest automakers into the defence manufacturing supply chain.

The discussions reflect Washington's push to expand domestic production as the US military seeks access to drones in much larger numbers.

According to a Wall Street Journal report published on Tuesday, US defence officials have approached several manufacturers about supplying components to specialised drone makers.

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General Motors is considering producing drone motors, while officials have also held meetings with executives from Ford and Canadian auto-parts manufacturer Magna International.

The discussions also involve manufacturers outside the automotive industry. However, no production agreements have been finalised, and the companies' participation remains uncertain.

Why the Pentagon is turning to automakers

The initiative addresses a major challenge facing the US military: expanding drone production beyond the capacity of traditional defence suppliers. Smaller drone companies often lack the factories, supply networks and manufacturing expertise needed to fulfil large orders.

Automakers could help close this gap. Their established production facilities, engineering capabilities and supplier networks could support the manufacturing of motors, actuators, engines, sensors and other components.

The Pentagon is also concerned about dependence on China for critical drone components. Building a stronger domestic supply chain could help the military reduce foreign reliance and improve access to equipment during conflicts.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon estimates the military drone market could reach $20 billion to $30 billion annually.

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The department is also looking to consolidate procurement and offer larger contracts that could make investments in additional manufacturing capacity more attractive.

However, automakers may remain cautious. Defence contracts can involve uncertain demand, funding cycles, lower margins and reputational considerations.

Ford has traditionally avoided weapons production, while GM has already shown interest in defence manufacturing and agreed to produce components for Patriot missiles.

GM and Ford shares extend gains in premarket trade

The news comes after both automakers recorded strong gains in the latest pre market session.

General Motors shares closed at $81.64, up 3.72%, or $2.93. The stock advanced further to $82.50 in premarket trading, gaining 1.05%.

Ford shares finished at $11.65, rising 4.25%, or $0.47. Its premarket price reached $11.74, up 0.77%.

The discussions could create another potential business opportunity for both companies. However, any financial benefit will depend on whether they secure contracts and how much production they eventually undertake.

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