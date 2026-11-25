Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise has attracted considerable attention for its portrayal of geopolitical developments, national security issues and events connected to Pakistan. While some viewers have questioned the accuracy of its narrative, others have defended its references to real-world incidents.

The debate surrounding the authenticity of the film has resurfaced again after Retired Colonel Munishwar Nath Bakshi, popularly known as Hunny Bakshi, shared his views on the films.

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The former Army officer clarified that while the story draws inspiration from actual incidents, its narration has been shaped by creative imagination. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit, Colonel Bakshi (Retd) explained the distinction between the real-life events and their cinematic presentation. He described the franchise as a fictional story built around incidents that actually happened.

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‘Dhurandhar Is Fiction Based On Real Events'

Explaining how filmmakers take inspiration from real-life developments, Colonel Bakshi said that the franchise uses real incidents as its foundation but the way they are narrated is a product of imagination.

“This is how we write now that I am a film guy; it is a fictitious story based on true events. Yes, the events happened; the narration is an imagination, but the events happened,” he said.

Hunny Bakshi Jokes About His Reaction To Watching The Film

The retired Colonel was also asked about his personal reaction to watching incidents from real life being recreated on screen. Responding with humour, he joked that he would have celebrated with a drink had he not given up alcohol.

“Unfortunately tab tak maine daaru peeni chhod di thi. Nahi toh I would have gone home and had a drink,” he said.

Dhurandhar Franchise And Its Real-World References

Made under the direction of Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar franchise brought together Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and many more. The film drew inspiration from geopolitical developments and real-life events linked to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The high-octane spy action thriller also highlights the bravery of India's special agents operating in Pakistan.

Also Read: This Film Earned Just Rs 10 Lakh On Opening Day, Then Crossed Rs 400 Crore; Now Set For OTT Release

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