Delhi University's Miranda House is expanding its academic offerings with the introduction of 15 professional certificate courses and dedicated facilities for undergraduate research and international academic engagement. The initiatives will equip students with industry skills, encourage research and enhance partnerships with overseas institutions.

The developments come amid a growing emphasis on skill-based education and research-oriented undergraduate programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The college has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Eros AIVidya to offer six-month professional programmes covering artificial intelligence, entertainment and digital content creation.

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The courses will be accessible to Delhi University students irrespective of gender, extending learning opportunities beyond the college's regular women-only undergraduate programmes.

Applicants must be enrolled at Delhi University and possess a Class 12 marksheet or passing certificate. Admissions will be merit-based, with indicative programme fees ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh. Eligible students can also avail themselves of education loans, subject to applicable conditions.

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The initiative will give 15 exceptional performers entrepreneurial assistance to establish independent business ventures.

In a parallel development, Miranda House on Wednesday inaugurated dedicated spaces to support undergraduate research and international academic activities.

College Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda, along with Nandini Dutta and Ashima Khare, inaugurated the facilities, which became operational on Wednesday.

The college has earmarked two rooms exclusively for undergraduate researchers, allowing students to engage in academic discussions, collaborative learning and research projects across disciplines.

The development assumes significance following Delhi University's introduction of the fourth year of undergraduate education under the NEP framework, which allows students to pursue research-based academic work.

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The new infrastructure is intended to strengthen the research culture at the undergraduate level by providing students with a dedicated environment to explore academic interests beyond conventional classroom learning.

Miranda House Looks To Expand International Academic Partnerships

The college has also established dedicated infrastructure for its Office of International Programs (OIP) to facilitate greater engagement with academic institutions abroad.

The office will focus on developing institutional partnerships, encouraging student and academic exchange programmes and facilitating joint research projects with international universities.

Through these initiatives, Miranda House seeks to create additional avenues for students and researchers to participate in cross-border academic collaborations and benefit from international knowledge-sharing opportunities.

The combined focus on professional certification, undergraduate research and international exposure reflects the institution's efforts to integrate conventional higher education with evolving industry requirements and global academic opportunities.

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