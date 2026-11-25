The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on Sunday, November 29. With just a few days remaining for the management entrance examination, candidates must familiarise themselves with the examination-day restrictions, mandatory documents and dress code to avoid difficulties at the designated test centres.

The computer-based examination will be conducted in three shifts across approximately 170 cities. Each session will last two hours, and candidates must appear for the examination only during their allotted shift.

CAT 2026: Documents Required At Examination Centre

Candidates must keep the following documents ready before leaving for the examination centre:

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Printed copy of the CAT 2026 admit card.

Original and valid government-issued photo identity proof.

passport-size photograph matching the one uploaded during registration.

Supporting documents, wherever applicable.

Candidates can carry an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport or driving licence for identity verification.

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CAT 2026: Dress Code And Prohibited Items

Candidates are advised to wear comfortable clothing to ensure security screening process in conducted smoothly. Footwear with thick soles, clothes with large buttons, jewellery and metallic accessories should be avoided.

Mobile phones, calculators, watches, electronic gadgets, wallets, bags and unauthorised stationery will not be permitted inside the examination hall. Candidates with medical implants or pacemakers must carry the prescribed medical documentation and authorisation. Those availing themselves of scribe facilities must also carry the necessary affidavit.

CAT 2026: Examination Pattern

The management entrance examination will assess candidates across three sections:

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: 40 minutes

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning: 40 minutes

Quantitative Ability: 40 minutes

Candidates will not be permitted to move between sections before the allotted sectional time expires.

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CAT 2026 Admit Card: How To Download

Registered candidates who have yet to download their hall tickets can access them through the official examination portal by following these steps:

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Select the registered candidate login option. Enter your user ID and password. Access and download the admit card. Take a clear printout on A4-sized paper.

Candidates should verify their personal information, examination venue and reporting schedule immediately after downloading the document. Moreover, candidates should familiarise themselves with the location of their examination centre at least a day before the test and plan their travel accordingly. Those arriving after the gates close will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Aspirants are also advised to attempt the official mock test to understand the examination interface, revise important concepts and focus on time management during the remaining preparation period.

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