Students preparing for their November 26 morning school assembly can check the following developments from India and around the world to add to their morning bulletin as we list the most important government decisions, educational updates, international affairs and sporting achievements for Thursday (November 26).

India To Observe Constitution Day

India observes Constitution Day on November 26 each year to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. The occasion highlights the importance of constitutional values, fundamental rights and duties. Schools and colleges across the country mark the day with special assemblies and discussions to spread awareness about the importance of the day.

India Announces Rs 15,000 Crore Development Package For Nepal

India has announced financial assistance of Rs 15,000 crore to support Nepal's development and reconstruction efforts. The announcement follows discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah. The package will support infrastructure development, post-disaster reconstruction and energy projects.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

India and the European Union are expected to sign a major trade agreement in December 2026. The proposed agreement will strengthen economic relations and facilitate trade between Europe and India. It can create new business opportunities, encourage investments and support employment generation.

Uttar Pradesh Reduces Yamuna Expressway Speed Limit

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have reduced the speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway to 75 kilometres per hour for light vehicles during the winter season. The decision will improve road safety amid dense fog and reduced visibility. Motorists need to follow traffic regulations and exercise caution while travelling along the route.

Sheikh Hasina Seeks Return To Bangladesh On December 16

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her intention to return to Dhaka on December 16. She has requested the Bangladesh government to arrange transportation for her return from New Delhi. The proposed date coincides with Bangladesh's Victory Day, which commemorates the country's liberation in 1971.

Pakistan has achieved a significant milestone in its space exploration journey with its first astronaut joining China's Shenzhou-24 mission. The astronaut will participate in activities aboard the Chinese space station.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has called for a reconsideration of the ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball during Test matches. The practice was restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic before the ban was made permanent. The International Cricket Council reportedly has no immediate plans to review the existing rule.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, November 29, in three shifts. The examination serves as a gateway for admission to management programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management and several other business schools. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official CAT website.

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai has invited applications for the fourth batch of its Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Project Management and Analytics. The seven-month programme combines online learning with campus-based sessions to develop managerial and analytical skills. The course is scheduled to commence on December 20, 2026.

Private schools across Delhi have started publishing their admission criteria for the 2027-28 academic session. Factors such as residential proximity, sibling enrolment and parents' alumni status will influence the selection process in several schools. The registration window will remain open from December 1 to December 28, 2026.

A Maharashtra government-appointed committee has recommended stricter punishment for individuals involved in examination paper leaks and recruitment malpractices. The proposals include fines of up to Rs 10 crore, longer prison sentences and dedicated fast-track courts. The recommendations aim to ensure transparency and fairness in examinations and government recruitment processes.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.