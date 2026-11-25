Private schools across Delhi have started releasing their admission guidelines for the 2027-28 academic session ahead of the registration process, which is set to begin on December 1, 2026. Proximity to schools, sibling enrolment and parents' association with educational institutions are among the key factors that could influence the selection of applicants.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed private unaided recognised schools to make their admission requirements and point-based selection systems publicly available.

Parents seeking admission for their children to Nursery, Lower Kindergarten (LKG), Upper Kindergarten (UKG) and applicable Class 1 entry-level seats can submit applications until December 28, 2026.

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Distance of residence from a school has emerged as a key selection factor, with several private schools having assigned a significant portion of their admission points to the distance between an applicant's residence and the institution.

Delhi Public School (DPS), RK Puram, has announced the following point allocation

Up to 6 km: 50 points

Above 6 km and up to 8 km: 40 points

Above 8 km and up to 15 km: 30 points

Beyond 15 km: 20 points

The institution will calculate the distance using aerial measurements instead of road routes.

Meanwhile, Vidya Bal Bhavan Senior Secondary School in Mayur Vihar has assigned between 50 and 70 points to applicants based on residential proximity.

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Siblings and alumni connections may offer additional benefits

Children whose siblings are already enrolled in a particular school may receive additional admission points. Some institutions have included provisions for children of former students and school employees.

ITL International School, Tagore International School and Vasant Valley School have incorporated neighbourhood proximity, sibling enrolment and alumni connections into their selection framework.

However, the weightage assigned to each category differs between institutions. Parents should review individual school guidelines before submitting applications.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2027-28: Important dates

December 1, 2026: Registration begins

December 28, 2026: Application deadline

January 4, 2027: Publication of applicant details and points

January 5–11, 2027: Window for raising objections

Publication of final points January 12, 2027

First selection list January 20, 2027

Second selection list February 5, 2027

Additional selection list, if required February 22, 2027

Admission process concludes March 12, 2027

What is the age limit for admission?

The eligibility of children will be determined based on their age as of March 31, 2027.

Nursery 3 to below 4 years

Lower Kindergarten: 4 to below 5 years

Upper Kindergarten: 5 to below 6 years

Class 1 (transitional arrangement):5 to below 6 years

Delhi is gradually introducing a three-year pre-primary education structure in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Delhi schools have been barred from using discriminatory admission criteria.

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The Directorate of Education has reiterated restrictions on approximately 62 admission parameters. Schools cannot assess applicants based on factors such as parents' educational qualifications, employment status, interviews or other prohibited discriminatory conditions.

In cases where multiple applicants secure equal points for the remaining seats, schools need to conduct a transparent draw of lots.

The schedule announced applies to open-category seats, while admissions under the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged group (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) categories will be conducted separately.

Parents are advised to keep necessary documents ready and regularly check the official Directorate of Education website, edudel.nic.in for admission-related updates.

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