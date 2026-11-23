From studying under a tree in a remote Himalayan village without electricity to orchestrating one of the largest cybersecurity acquisitions in history, Zscaler founder and CEO Jay Chaudhry has reached a defining milestone. On Monday, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. officially agreed to acquire Zscaler Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $43.9 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike common stock for each Zscaler share they hold, implying $260.41 ​per Zscaler share, a 34% premium to the stock's last closing price.

The exchange ratio implies a value of about $260.41 per Zscaler ​share. Shares of Zscaler jumped ​more than 13.4% in premarket trading after the announcement, ⁠while CrowdStrike fell 5%. With the mega buyout deal, Chaudhry will stay on to run the Zscaler business and join CrowdStrike's board. However, for the Indian-origin founder, the landmark deal caps a decades-long journey built on grit, education, and calculated entrepreneurial risk.

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Growing Up Without Electricity in Himachal Pradesh

Born Jagtar Singh Chaudhry in the late 1950s to a farming family in Panoh, Himachal Pradesh, Chaudhry grew up in a village that lacked basic amenities like running water and electricity. Determined to get an education, he walked nearly four kilometres each way to attend school in a neighbouring village, frequently studying outdoors under a tree. His persistence paid off when he ranked first in Himachal Pradesh, securing admission to study electrical engineering at IIT (BHU), Varanasi.

A One-Way Ticket to America

After graduating from IIT, Chaudhry set his sights on higher education in the United States, though his family lacked the financial means to fund the move. A Tata scholarship bridged the gap; following an encouraging interview with industrialist JRD Tata, a 22-year-old Chaudhry boarded a flight to the US with a one-way ticket and just $200 in his pocket. He went on to earn three postgraduate degrees, including an MBA, from the University of Cincinnati, before gaining corporate experience in engineering, sales, and management at tech giants including IBM, Unisys, and NCR.

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A Serial Cybersecurity Entrepreneur

In the late 1990s, Chaudhry left the corporate world behind to bet on himself. He and his wife, Jyoti, invested roughly $500,000 of their life savings to launch SecureIT, a pure-play internet security startup. Hence, in 1996, Jay founded and led his first company, SecureIT, the first pure-play internet security service, before it was acquired by VeriSign in 1998. when major corporations quickly adopted its firewall technology. SecureIT proved to be just the beginning of a remarkable streak of exits:

CoreHarbor: A managed e-commerce solution acquired by USi/AT&T.

CipherTrust (2000–2006): Pioneer of the industry's first email security gateway, which merged with Secure Computing.

AirDefense: A wireless security firm later acquired by Motorola.



Building Zscaler and CrowdStrike Milestone

Drawing on over 25 years of industry expertise, Chaudhry founded Zscaler (originally conceptualized in 2007 and launched in 2008) around a visionary thesis: traditional perimeter security would become obsolete in a cloud-first, mobile world. By pioneering cloud-based security and the Zero Trust model, which verifies every user and device before granting access, Zscaler became a critical partner for enterprise CIOs and CISOs globally.

Following its March 2018 Nasdaq debut, Zscaler's growth accelerated rapidly as remote work and cloud migration became global standards, propelling Chaudhry into the ranks of America's tech billionaires. Now, with CrowdStrike stepping in with a $43.9 billion buyout, the boy from Panoh has cemented his legacy at the very pinnacle of the global cybersecurity industry. The companies will operate separately until ​the mega deal closes.

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