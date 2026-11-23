Zscaler shares jumped ​more than 13.4% in premarket trading, ⁠while CrowdStrike fell 5%. after the cybersecurity firm said on Monday it ​would buy Zscaler in an all-stock ‌deal that values the company at about $43.9 billion, deepening its push into network security ​and zero-trust services. The combination will ​create one of the world's largest ​pure-play cybersecurity providers as enterprise customers seek to reduce the number of security vendors they ​use, favoring providers that can deliver ​multiple products through a single relationship.

Shareholders of Zscaler ‌will ⁠receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each Zscaler share. The exchange ratio implies a value of about $260.41 per Zscaler ​share, representing ​a 34% ⁠premium to Zscaler's last close. Existing CrowdStrike shareholders will own ​about 84.1% of the combined ​company ⁠after the transaction closes. The companies expect to start with more than $10 billion in ⁠combined ​annual recurring revenue and ​target $1 billion of annualized revenue synergies.

The deal underscores the shift toward a smaller number of companies protecting more of the world's computers and networks. Growing fears of artificial intelligence-powered cyberattacks and security concerns around increasingly autonomous agentic AI systems have sent the valuations of cyber companies booming, helping to accelerate consolidation in the sector.

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CrowdStrike's deal for Zscaler comes on the heels of tech outages in the US this month affecting Microsoft Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., United Airlines and even the National Security Agency, as well as the grounding of flights in the US. Even though those incidents have been blamed on equipment and system failures, they have nevertheless elevated fears of what might happen in a cyber attacks by rogue actors.

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