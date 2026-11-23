US stock index futures rebounded ‌sharply early on Monday, Nov. 23, as investors regained appetite for AI-linked shares after last week's selloff. The rebound follows a tumultuous week in which concerns about the health of the AI ​trade deepened, with the sector already under pressure amid concerns of massive spending commitments and political headwinds. Dow E-minis last jumped 761 points, or ​1.58%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 155 points, or 2.24%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis climbed 758.5 points, or 3.02%.

However, analysts were reluctant to call a recovery just yet, ​preferring to wait and see whether the rebound was sustainable or ​merely a temporary reprieve. On Friday, all three indices settled in the red, with Nasdaq down over 5%, S&P 500 down nearly 4%, and Dow Jones down 2%. The indices confirmed corrections after ​ending Friday's session ​more than 10% ⁠below their record closing highs.

The sell-off centered on an abrupt unwinding of the artificial intelligence trade. Investors grew increasingly skeptical that hundreds of billions of dollars in debt-fueled capital expenditures for AI data centers will generate returns fast enough to justify stretched valuations. Even Anthropic's record-smashing initial public offering, which eclipsed SpaceX's massive debut earlier this year, failed to revive sentiment, turning instead into a catalyst for widespread profit-taking.

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What Wall Street Futures Are Flashing



In early trading Monday ahead of the opening bell, contracts tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 surged more than 3%—advancing over 750 points—while S&P 500 futures climbed nearly 2.8% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained roughly 1.9%. The sudden surge defied weekend fears of a "Black Monday" continuation, driven instead by technical bargain hunting, interventions by Asian authorities to steady regional chipmakers, and fading expectations of an aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike next month.

Semiconductor stocks bore the brunt of the liquidation, with Nvidia sliding 14% on Friday alone and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index shedding more than 21% in November. Despite the gloom, market strategists noted that three consecutive sessions of panic-level selling left major tech benchmarks deeply oversold on a technical basis.

Overnight stability in Asian markets, bolstered by regional policy support to stem the rout in chip equities, helped calm forced margin liquidations. At the same time, bond traders pared back bets on a jumbo Federal Reserve rate increase in December, giving rate-sensitive growth stocks breathing room.

What Comes Next For Wall Street

Whether Monday's pre-market surge holds into a durable recovery remains uncertain. Portfolio strategists warn that without a formal policy shift from central banks, oversold bounces can quickly stall. Investors face a critical gauntlet of catalysts this week, including quarterly earnings from hardware bellwethers Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell, alongside Wednesday's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report—the Federal Reserve's preferred price gauge ahead of its December policy meeting.

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