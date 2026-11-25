The Madurai District Collector apologised to the Supreme Court on Wednesday after the Karthigai Deepam was not lit at the disputed stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill, despite the court's order permitting it.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Collector Nishant Krishn, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi that the order could not be complied with.

What The Collector Told The Court

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The Collector, tasked with coordinating the arrangements, said in an affidavit that he tried his best to comply, but the temple administration refused, calling it a violation of established practices and rituals. The lamp was therefore lit only at the customary spot near the Uchipillaiyar temple, and he tendered his apology.

Petitioner Rama Ravikumar alleged the state had misled the Madras High Court by assuring compliance a day earlier, and that the temple's trustees were used to block the lighting. The Supreme Court declined to start contempt proceedings itself but said the parties could file a petition.

The Order That Was Not Followed

On November 20, the Supreme Court allowed a small team authorised by the temple administration to light the lamp at the Deepathoon on November 24, as a one-time measure. The Collector was to supervise. Hours before the ceremony, the Madras High Court recorded the Collector's assurance of compliance.

The temple said its trustees had unanimously resolved to follow tradition, under which the lamp is lit at the Uchipillaiyar temple, calling the Deepathoon a survey stone erected by the British.

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How The Row Began

The dispute centres on whether the lamp should also be lit at the pillar near a Dargah. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed this in a December 1, 2025 judgment, saying the hill belongs to the temple apart from areas occupied by the Dargah.

The then DMK government did not implement it, citing law and order and a century-old practice. The Madras High Court's records show similar attempts to light the lamp at the hilltop in 1862 and 1912 were stopped by authorities, and a 1996 order set conditions on any new location.

The Political Fallout

The Tamil Nadu government is now run by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's TVK, a minority government reliant on allies including the VCK and IUML. It moved the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision to allow the lighting.

The review petition by the state's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner was not taken up on Tuesday. The court's order was not carried out despite the Madurai district administration having been designated the nodal authority.

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BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Law Minister, who had opposed the interim measure, had lost the "moral right" to stay in office, according to reports. Congress MP Manickam Tagore, whose party is in the ruling alliance, accused others of politicising the festival.

Officials said prohibitory orders were imposed on Monday night, citing intelligence that groups from both communities planned to gather at Thiruparankundram. L Murugan and Nainar Nagendran were stopped from going there

The petitioners said they would file a contempt plea shortly. The temple administration said it will place details of its customs before the Supreme Court.

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