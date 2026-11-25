The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Tamil Nadu from November 24 to 27, while dense fog is expected across parts of north India this week.

In its press release issued on Tuesday, the weather office linked the southern rain to easterly waves, which are wind disturbances moving east to west across the tropics.

What "Heavy Rain" Means

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The IMD defines heavy rainfall as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. "Isolated" means only 1% to 25% of stations in an area report it. The warning covers Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Salem in Tamil Nadu has already recorded 9 cm in the 24 hours on Tuesday.

South India: Rain, Lightning And Gusty Winds

Kerala and Mahe are likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, covering 51% or more of stations, from November 24 to 28. Lakshadweep will see the same from November 25 to 29. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, and Telangana may get lighter spells.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may see thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, until November 28. Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep may see 30-40 kmph winds gusting to 50 kmph until November 27. The IMD has also warned of strong surface winds over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

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North And Central India: Fog

Dense fog means visibility of 50 to 200 metres. The IMD expects it over Chhattisgarh on November 24, Himachal Pradesh until November 26, and Punjab until November 27.

Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to see it on November 26 and 27. Delhi may also see mist or shallow fog on November 25.

Visibility on Tuesday fell to 50 metres at Jalpaiguri and Ambikapur, and to 200 metres at Rourkela and Gaya.

Delhi-NCR Outlook

Delhi will see mainly clear skies, with maximum temperatures of 24-26 degrees Celsius. Minimums will be 9-11 degrees Celsius on November 25 and 26, and 8-10 degrees Celsius on November 27. Both are mostly below normal. Delhi's night temperatures were 10-12 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours.

Temperature Trend

Minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over central India until November 25, and by 3-4 degrees Celsius over east India until November 26.

Little change is expected elsewhere. The IMD sees no significant weather over west and central India this week.

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Warnings And Advisories

The department's maps show yellow "watch" warnings for the affected regions, meaning people should stay aware. Action is advised only on orange and red warnings.

The IMD has warned that fog may disrupt flights, trains and roads, and advised using fog lights and checking schedules. It has also asked people with asthma or bronchitis to avoid going out unnecessarily.

Farmers in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema have been told to drain fields, harvest mature crops and store produce safely. The IMD cautioned that forecast accuracy falls as the lead time grows.

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