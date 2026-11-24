The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday lit the Karthigai Maha Deepam at its customary spot near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple on Madurai's Thiruparankundram hill, instead of the hilltop stone pillar (Deepathoon) near a Dargah, despite an interim Supreme Court directive permitting the lamp to be lit at the latter location as a one-time measure.

The development comes even as the Madurai District Collector, appointed by the apex court as the nodal officer to oversee the order, had earlier assured the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that arrangements were underway to ensure compliance.

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Neither the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) nor the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has explained why the lamp was not lit at the hilltop pillar, NDTV reported. The decision could invite further legal scrutiny, particularly in light of an existing contempt petition over alleged non-compliance with earlier Madras High Court orders.

Temple Stance And Security Measures

The temple administration maintained that lighting the lamp at the Deepa Mandapam, located on the hill directly above the main sanctum, was in keeping with established customs.

Meanwhile, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders on Monday night amid concerns over potential law-and-order problems. The restrictions followed intelligence reports of planned large gatherings by groups from both communities.

According to NDTV, authorities also prevented several political leaders, including BJP leader L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, from reaching the site.

Political Fallout

State Law Minister Nirmal Kumar confirmed in a post on X that the lamp had been lit at the traditional location, but did not explain why the hilltop pillar was not used despite the Supreme Court's interim clearance.

Congress MP and Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore dismissed the opposition's criticism, posting in Tamil that those attempting to politicise the festival had been "left disappointed".

BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, meanwhile, condemned the government's decision. She argued that the Law Minister had lost the moral authority to remain in office by disregarding the Supreme Court's interim measure and disrespecting the law and Hindu sentiments.

What Is The Thiruparankundram Deepam Dispute?

The legal dispute centres on whether the Karthigai Deepam should also be lit at a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill, identified by petitioners as a lamp pillar (Deepathoon) near a Dargah.

In a December 1, 2025 ruling, the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench ordered that the lamp be lit at the summit pillar in addition to the traditional location near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple.

The court accepted the petitioners' contention that the structure was built to hold lamps. It also ruled that the temple owns the hill, excluding the Dargah, its access steps and the Nellithope area.

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The dispute has put Chief Minister Vijay's TVK government in a politically sensitive position. Its survival depends on the support of key allies, including the VCK and the IUML.

Both coalition partners have opposed lighting the Deepam at the hilltop pillar, warning that the move could disrupt communal harmony. This has added to the government's political challenge, with the administration facing pressure from within its own support base to avoid an escalation of local tensions.

At the same time, complying with the Supreme Court's interim directive carried its own political risks, with rivals potentially portraying the move as Vijay giving in to the BJP's position on a sensitive religious issue.

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