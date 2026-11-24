Around 20 investors said no to his business idea, but Vikas Nahar did not give up. In 2016, he started Happilo with just Rs 10,000 and two employees. The company sells dry fruits and healthy snacks. Nearly 10 years later, Happilo has grown into a brand valued at around Rs 700 crore.

Nahar grew up in Sakleshpur, Karnataka. His family was into coffee and black pepper farming. He studied Computer Applications at Bangalore University and later completed an MBA in Marketing from SCMHRD, Pune.

How Was Happilo Started?

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Before starting his own business, Nahar worked with the Jain Group, where he was involved in trading spices in international markets. During his visits to other countries, he noticed how food products were packed and sold in stores. The entrepreneur later used this experience to build his own brand.

Nahar had already tried running a business before launching Happilo. In 2011, he started Satvikk Speciality Foods. The company sold chocolates, sugar-free products and other food items.

He left the business in 2015. By then, he had noticed that there were very few brands selling dry fruits in packets. Most customers still bought them from local shops. So, Nahar wanted to sell dry fruits and healthy snacks under one brand.

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In September 2016, Nahar started Happilo with Rs 10,000 and a team of two people. The business first ran as a proprietorship. It became a registered company in 2018. As more people started buying its products, he reportedly took a Rs 75 lakh loan without giving any property as security under a government-backed loan scheme.

He then got his products listed on BigBasket which helped his brand reach customers in six major cities. Later, he started selling on Amazon and Flipkart and in physical stores. By 2021-22, it had more than 200 business partners and today Happilo sells its products in over 15 countries, according to the website.

Nahar was also appeared as a guest shark on Shark Tank India Season 2 in 2023. In his introductory video, he said that around 20 investors had rejected his idea before Happilo became a reality. And now he appeared on the same show as a guest investor and listened to other business owners pitch their ideas.

Happilo's valuation reached around Rs 1,600 crore in January 2022. However, Tracxn data showed that it had fallen to around Rs 700 crore by January 2026. The company's revenue also fell in FY25. It reported revenue of Rs 282.57 crore, down 15% from the previous year. The company also reported a loss of Rs 9.55 crore, according to CSR Journal.

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