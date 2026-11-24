Investors in the Sovereign Gold Bond 2021-22 Series I can turn an initial investment of Rs 1 lakh into approximately Rs 2.67 lakh by redeeming their bonds on November 25.

But with gold prices facing a sharp correction, investors must now decide whether to book their gains or continue holding the bonds until maturity in 2029.

The Reserve Bank of India has fixed the premature redemption price at Rs 12,612 per unit, against the original issue price of Rs 4,727 per gram for online investors.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

It translates into an absolute capital gain of around 166.8%, excluding the interest earned over the holding period.

The bonds were issued on May 25, 2021, making this redemption opportunity available after five years. Investors who choose to exit will also give up the remaining interest payments.

The biggest argument for an early exit is the opportunity to lock in substantial gains. An investment of Rs 1 lakh would now be worth nearly Rs 2.67 lakh, excluding interest. Investors who need funds for a home purchase, education or wedding expenses can use the opportunity to access their money.

Gold's recent volatility also makes profit booking worth considering. The metal fell around 9% last week and is reportedly trading nearly 33% below its recent peak. Some analysts have warned of further downside and identified lower support levels.

Interest rate expectations add another risk. A firm US Federal Reserve and the possibility of further rate hikes could weigh on gold, which does not offer regular income. Investors whose gold allocation has grown beyond their portfolio targets can also use redemption to rebalance their holdings.

Also Read | SGB Investors Strike Gold: 2019-20 Series X Yields Massive 264% Return On Early Exit

However, exiting now means giving up the bond's fixed interest income of 2.5% annually on the original investment. The interest is paid every six months and continues until redemption or maturity.

Investors who do not need immediate liquidity may prefer to retain their bonds. Gold also serves as a portfolio diversifier and a hedge against uncertainty. Selling after a steep correction could mean missing a possible recovery if prices stabilise or rise again.

The eight-year maturity period ends in May 2029. Individual investors redeeming SGBs through the RBI at maturity are eligible for exemption from capital gains tax. Selling through the stock exchange can attract applicable capital gains tax.

The decision depends on liquidity needs, portfolio allocation and risk appetite. Investors who want to secure gains or reduce gold exposure can consider premature redemption. Those comfortable with gold's volatility and interested in continuing to earn 2.5% interest may choose to hold until 2029.

Also Read | Gold Bonds Bought On Stock Exchanges: Why Is Their Tax Treatment Different?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.