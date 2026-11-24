The Union government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is meant to help families who cannot afford to buy a house on their own. But can everyone apply for it?

THe PMAY is a government housing scheme that aims to help eligible families buy, build or rent a home at a low cost. The scheme is designed to provide housing support to families who do not own a permanent house. The scheme has a separate urban version called PMAY-Urban 2.0, which covers families living in cities.

PMAY Eligibility Criteria

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The scheme is meant for families in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), and Middle Income Group (MIG) categories living in urban areas. Eligible families can apply for assistance to buy, construct or rent a house.

"Families belonging to EWS/LIG/MIG segments, living in urban areas, having no pucca house either in his / her name or in the name of any member of his/her family anywhere in the country are eligible to purchase/construct or rent a house under PMAY-U 2.0," the Department of Urban Development said.

For example, if a family lives in a rented house in Delhi but owns a pucca house in their village, it will not be eligible for PMAY-U 2.0. However, families that do not own a pucca house anywhere in India can apply, provided they meet the other eligibility conditions.

Neither the applicant nor any member of their family should own a pucca house anywhere in India. This rule applies even if the family owns a house in a village but wants to buy another home in a city.

People whose houses were sanctioned under the earlier PMAY-Urban scheme but later cancelled by the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) after December 31, 2023, cannot get a house sanctioned under PMAY-U 2.0.

What Is Pucca House?

A pucca house is a permanent house whose walls and roof must be made of strong and durable materials such as burnt bricks, stones joined with cement or lime, cement concrete, timber, galvanised iron sheets, asbestos sheets and machine made tiles. If the floor of the house is kutcha, it can still be considered a pucca house if its roof and walls meet the conditions set under the scheme.

How Long Can You Apply For PMAY Scheme?

The PMAY-Urban 2.0 scheme will run for five years, from 2024 to 2029. During this period, eligible families can apply for housing benefits under the scheme. A beneficiary family includes a husband, wife and their unmarried children.

States and Union Territories (UTs) can become part of PMAY-U 2.0. Those who want to join the scheme can sign an agreement, called a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

READ | Cars, ACs, Govt Jobs, Yet Getting Free Ration: Study Finds 13% Of PMGKAY Beneficiaries Ineligible

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.