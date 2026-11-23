An estimated 13.2% of households receiving free foodgrains under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana may not be eligible for the benefit, with some owning cars, air conditioners and houses with three or more rooms, while others have family members employed in government jobs, according to a government-commissioned study.

The evaluation, conducted during the financial year 2025-26, found that ineligible households continue to remain on beneficiary lists under the National Food Security Act, 2013. The findings point to gaps in the identification and periodic verification of beneficiaries under one of the government's largest welfare programmes.

Commissioned by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, the study covered 51,303 beneficiary households across rural and urban areas in all 36 states and Union Territories.

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West Bengal recorded the highest inclusion error at 39.5%, followed by Tripura at 39.2% and Tamil Nadu at 38.7%. Meghalaya also reported a high rate of 28.5%.

The report defines inclusion error as the proportion of households that do not meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by their respective states but continue to receive subsidised foodgrains.

The problem appears more pronounced in urban areas, where the inclusion error stood at 15.6%, compared with 12.5% in rural areas. Among beneficiary categories, the error rate was 13.4% for Priority Households (PHH) and 12.2% for Antyodaya Anna Yojana households.

At the other end of the spectrum, Jammu and Kashmir recorded an inclusion error of just 0.3%, among the lowest in the country. Madhya Pradesh reported 0.5%, while Haryana and Delhi stood at 1% each. Rajasthan's rate was 1.8%.

The report identified differences in state-level eligibility rules, database updates and beneficiary verification as key factors behind the variation. It recommended stronger eligibility checks, Aadhaar seeding and periodic reviews of ration card databases.

The findings carry significant fiscal implications. The Centre's food subsidy expenditure stood at Rs 2.28 lakh crore in FY26, accounting for nearly half of its total subsidy bill of Rs 4.69 lakh crore.

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Under the NFSA, the Centre determines the overall coverage ceiling, while state governments are responsible for identifying eligible households. The law allows coverage of up to 75% of the rural and 50% of the urban population, translating into a maximum of around 81.35 crore beneficiaries. The number stood at 78.63 crore as of October 2026.

PMGKAY provides free foodgrains to eligible beneficiaries, replacing the earlier subsidised pricing structure under the Targeted Public Distribution System.

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