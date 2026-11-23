Shares of major chipmakers surged before the opening bell on Monday, November 23 as investors return to semiconductor and AI-linked stocks following sharp sell-off in the last few sessions.

Among these stocks, SK Hynix rose the most, trading 9.17% higher at $113.07, followed by Nvidia, up 8.85% to $136.64, while Sandisk was 7.46% up at 85.15. Micron surged 6.76% to $634.7, Intel advanced 6.34% to $54.53, Broadcom jumped 5.7% to $321.7 and AMD was up 5.39% at $447.25.

The rally comes after semiconductor giants and chip manufacturers witnessed deep erosion, pushing Wall Street's tech-heavy index Nasdaq Composite into the correction territory. Following last week's heavy selling, chip stocks rose, with iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), a BlackRock exchange-traded fund that invests in U.S.-listed semiconductor and semiconductor equipment companies rising 6%.

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The erosion technology stocks has possibly created an opportunity for investors looking to buy shares at lower valuations. The sell-off was triggered by concerns over heavy spending on AI infrastructure and doubts over whether these investments will result into meaningful returns. Additionallye, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang's resignation following revelations of personal relationships, including with an alleged Chinese spy.

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Investors have typically used such declines in AI stocks as opportunities to rebuild positions, possibly driving Monday's rally.

Last week's selloff has built an an attractive opportunity to tap into US stocks, however overall investor positioning remains elevated, indicating that the broader capitulation needed for a meaningful rally could be missing, Bloomberg reported citing Goldman Sachs Group Inc trading desk.

Additionally, Anthropic PBC shares, which began trading last week recovered. Despite the shares ended its first session up 17% from its IPO price of $83 per share, the Claude chatbot maker's shares closed Friday down 8.5%. The worse-than-expected performance of the highly anticipated initial public offering weighed down the entire equities market.

Will Volatility In AI Trade Continue?

According to Viram Shah, Founder and CEO of Vested, "Concerns around AI valuations, debt-funded data-centre spending and the pace of future returns have not disappeared. November flash PMIs and Wednesday's PCE inflation data will therefore be important in determining whether lower Treasury yields can continue to support growth stocks."

Speaking on outlook, he said, "the broader takeaway is that volatility in the AI trade is likely to remain high. The long-term demand story may still be intact, but investors are now placing much greater weight on valuation, financing risk and the ability to convert AI investment into sustainable earnings."

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