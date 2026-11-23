Defending champion Dommaraju Gukesh will defend his title against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in Geneva, with the opening game of the FIDE World Championship 2026 scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Both players will be 20 years old when Game 1 begins, with FIDE describing it as the youngest World Chess Championship contest in history. The match will be played at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Geneva.

Interestingly, the two players arrive on very different runs. Sindarov won the 2026 Candidates Tournament in Cyprus with 10 points out of 14, setting a points record for the event, and finished a round early. He had already become the youngest winner of the FIDE World Cup, at age 19, in Goa last year.

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Gukesh, on the other hand, is the 'underdog' on paper. He enters the match with a classical rating of 2710, which makes him the lowest-rated reigning champion since the Elo system was introduced in 1971, and the 22-place gap in the rating list is the widest of any title match since 2006.

Interestingly, Sindarov, with classical rating of 2782, has dismissed outside criticism of Gukesh's form and described him as very strong. "I'm just trying to play against a strong opponent and trying to enjoy the match," he said.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Indian made his mindset clear at the pre-match press conference. "I don't think I'm here to defend anything. I'm here to win it all over again. That's the mindset I am in," Gukesh said.

"He (Sindarov) is super talented and energetic, or, in a single word, a genius!" Gukesh told the media in a pre-match press conference on Monday.

When Is D Gukesh vs Sindarov?

The two will play up to 14 classical games from November 24 to December 11, with every game starting at 3 p.m. in Geneva or 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time. Tiebreaks, if needed, are on December 12.

However, the numbers only tell part of the story. A 14-game match gives a champion plenty of time to settle in, and Gukesh has the title, the experience of one final behind him and the pressure of expectation on his side. With two 20-year-olds at the board, the contest promises fresh ideas and plenty of fight.

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