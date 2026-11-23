An eight-year-old boy was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Jalal village, in the Jandiala Guru constituency of Amritsar, on Monday. The incident took place around 11 am while the child was walking to school.

The victim has been identified as Ranjit Singh. Reportedly, the boy was chased by the dogs as he ran towards a village playground to escape, but the pack surrounded and attacked him there. According to the family, he died on the spot after suffering severe injuries to his head and ear.

Children who had gone to the ground to play found his body and alerted the villagers, who rushed to the spot.

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Ranjit was the youngest member of his family and the only brother to three sisters. Villagers said the family is poor and struggles to make ends meet. The body was taken to a hospital and proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are being carried out.

The tragedy comes as the Supreme Court continues to monitor stray dog management across the country. The court took suo motu cognisance of the issue on July 28, 2025, after a news report about the death of a six-year-old girl in Delhi due to rabies from a stray dog bite. On November 7, 2025, it noted an alarming rise in dog bite incidents at institutions such as schools, hospitals and railway stations, and directed that stray dogs be shifted to shelters after sterilisation and vaccination.

Interestingly, the court has also turned its attention to accountability. In January, it said that states would be required to pay heavy compensation to victims of dog bite incidents and that people who feed stray dogs would also be held accountable. In a May 19 judgment, the court treated the management of stray animals as a matter of public safety and the right to life under Article 21, and permitted the euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill, dangerous and aggressive dogs to protect human life.

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Punjab has its own precedent as well. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed minimum compensation of Rs 10,000 per tooth mark, and at least Rs 20,000 per 0.2 cm wound where flesh is removed.

However, the Supreme Court is still reviewing how well the states are following its directions. At a hearing on November 17, it was told that 19 states had filed compliance reports, and it reserved orders on compliance.

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