Shares of chip-giant Nvidia surged over 9% during pre-market session on Monday, November 23 following after AI stocks fell in the previous session marking the worst week for Wall Street since 2020.

Nvidia shares advanced 9.27% to $137.17 apiece pre-market by 4:24 am ET. On Friday, Nvidia shares tumbled nearly 14%, closing at $125.53, extending a seven-day losing streak.

What Factors Are Driving Nvidia Shares Today?

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Dip Buyers

Nvida shares have rebounded possibly due to ineterst of dip buyers, who stepped in after a steep selloff in technology shares, in a signal of heightened volatility in the artificial intelligence trade. Broadly, Nasdaq 100 has been highly volatile since level since April 2020 after back-to-back issues such as Jensen Huang's resignation and the Democrats' victory in the midterm elections. The prospect of further Federal Reserve rate hikes has also added to market nervousness.

Strong quarterly results

Nvidia posted record revenue for the third quarter and forecast fourth-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates, indicating that its demand remains intact. Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 25 rose 103% year-on-year to $115.8 billion, the company said post-market hours on Tuesday (wee hours of Wednesday per India Standard Time). Nvidi's guidance stood at $108 billion, plus or minus 2%, while analysts polled by LSEG expected about $109.1 billion. Adjusted earnings stood at $2.68 per share, compared to the Street estimate of $2.47. Net income more than doubled to $65.3 billion from $31.9 billion a year ago.

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Attractive P/E Ratio

Nvidia's price to earnings (P/E) ratio reflects investor confidence in its AI-driven growth, with strong earnings justifying its valuation. The chipmaker's P/E ratio stands at 13.48 times, making its valuation appear relatively attractive even with its dominant position in the AI chip market and strong earnings growth prospects.

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