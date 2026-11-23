Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Monday wished her husband, Naga Chaitanya, on his 40th birthday with a series of pictures and a playful video, referring to him as her ‘lover'. Chaitanya turned 40 on November 23.

Dhulipala shared the pictures on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into their personal moments. In one of the pictures, the couple are seen sharing an intimate moment, while another shows Chaitanya having fun with a magic mirror that displays a multi-dimensional portrait of the actor.

Keeping her birthday message short and sweet, Sobhita wrote, "Happy birthday lover."

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She also shared a video of Chaitanya goofing around at a mirrored art installation, making faces at his reflections. "Come inside… dude," Sobhita is heard saying, giggling in the background.

The actor's romantic pictures and playful video quickly drew attention, with fans flooding the comments section with birthday wishes for the Telugu star.

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Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8, 2024, after reportedly dating for two years. The couple tied the knot in December 2024 in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Chaitanya's father, actor Nagarjuna, announced their engagement on X, welcoming Sobhita into the family.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 am. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love," Nagarjuna wrote.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel in 2025, alongside Sai Pallavi. His next film, Vrushakarma, is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.

Meanwhile, Sobhita was last seen in the Prime Video film Cheekatilo this year. She will next feature in Vettuvam, directed by Pa Ranjith, which is slated for a Pongal 2027 release.

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