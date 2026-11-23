Officials in Dubai have held preliminary talks on potentially combining Dubai Islamic Bank with Emirates Islamic Bank to create a Sharia-compliant lender better positioned to compete globally, people familiar with the matter said.

No final decisions have been made and a deal may ultimately not materialize, the people said, declining to be identified discussing confidential information.

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Any deal would likely rank as one of the biggest banking deals regionally in recent years. Emirates Islamic Bank, which is fully owned by Emirates NBD Bank, has assets of more than 158 billion dirhams ($43 billion), while Dubai Islamic Bank is larger at 427 billion.

Representatives for the banks declined to comment, but Dubai Islamic Bank surged after it said the board would convene Nov. 25 to “explore and evaluate an opportunity for a strategic acquisition.” Emirates NBD said its board would meet the same day to “consider and approve potential transaction opportunities.”

The lenders didn't specify the nature of the potential transactions or name counter-parties. Investment Corporation of Dubai, the emirate's main investment vehicle, holds about 28% of DIB and 41% of Emirates NBD. Emirates Islamic was previously listed, before Emirates NBD bought out minority shareholders and delisted the business in June last year.

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. outlined two possible scenarios. The likelier outcome, in its view, would be a sale of Emirates Islamic to Dubai Islamic Bank.

A second possibility would be an acquisition of Dubai Islamic Bank by Emirates NBD, though Citi said the likelihood of that scenario was limited, citing the relative size of the banks and the wording of their exchange disclosures.

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The news comes amid a difficult year for Dubai Islamic Bank. Despite Monday's rally, its biggest intraday gain since December 2014, its shares have dropped more than 9% this year. The lender also recently changed leadership, appointing Fadhel Abdulbaqi Al Ali as chairman effective Sept. 30.

Shares of Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, fell Monday but remain up more than 25% this year. Its peers, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, have also rallied despite disruptions to economic and business activity since the Iran war began in February.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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