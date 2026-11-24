The music of Grand Theft Auto VI is making waves, with several tracks from its lineup gaining attention across music platforms.

Flower In A Hurricane by Justice, Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard is making a strong impact on Spotify following its release. The track has topped Spotify's Global chart with 5.11 million streams, marking a major milestone for the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack. It has also reached No. 1 on the US Spotify chart, where it recorded 1.02 million streams.

The track was first released in October and was featured in the official launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. Justice composed the game's original score, while Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard feature on the track.

GTA VI: The Album

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album is the official soundtrack released in partnership with Atlantic Records. The 34-song album features contributions from Playboi Carti, Lana Del Rey, Don Toliver, Dua Lipa, Jennie, Jhayco, Zara Larsson, Gunna, Burna Boy and several other artists.

The Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album (Deluxe Edition) also features 23 bonus tracks from across the game, with contributions from The Dare, Slayyyter, Denzel Curry, Health, Power Trip, Real Dimez x Sexyy Red and many more.

Other songs from the album have also performed well on Spotify. Fuerza Regida's ‘Suzuki' reached No. 5 on the Global Spotify chart, while Dua Lipa's ‘Go Easy' debuted at No. 20.

The album was released on November 20 and is available on major music streaming services.

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About GTA VI

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida. The story follows Jason and Lucia, who are pulled into a criminal conspiracy after an easy score goes wrong.

The game is available worldwide for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games has also asked players to be mindful of spoilers so others can experience Jason and Lucia's story for themselves.

To celebrate the soundtrack launch, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival was held at Mana Wynwood in Miami on November 21. The lineup featured Travis Scott, Cardi B, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Metro Boomin, Rauw Alejandro, Justice, Kodak Black and Fcukers.

Meanwhile, Justice's Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score is scheduled to release on December 11.

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