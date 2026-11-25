Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, continues its strong run at the box office in Week 3 and is now nearing the Rs 1,000-crore mark in India.

The Nitesh Tiwari's directorial has added Rs 5.21 crore to its India net collection on Wednesday so far, taking its total India net collection to Rs 978.16 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Ramayana is currently running across 11,120 shows. The Hindi version has contributed Rs 3.91 crore from 10,005 shows, while Tamil has earned Rs 55 lakh from 453 shows. Kannada has added Rs 53 lakh from 344 shows, and the Telugu version has collected Rs 22 lakh from 318 shows, the data showed.

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Its India gross collection has reached Rs 1,168.30 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,737.15 crore as of Day 20, it added.

Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2, Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 and Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4. The film recorded Rs 107.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8. Its Week 1 collection stood at Rs 564.60 crore.

In Week 2, Ramayana earned Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11. The film collected Rs 32 crore on Day 12, Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15. Week 2 ended with a total of Rs 299.15 crore.

During Week 3, the film collected Rs 15.75 crore on Day 16, Rs 27.65 crore on Day 17 and Rs 35.60 crore on Day 18. It earned Rs 12.70 crore on Day 19 and Rs 17.50 crore on Day 20.

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About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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