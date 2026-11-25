Air travellers in southern Assam can look forward to a brand-new airport. The Centre has cleared the construction of a greenfield airport at Doloo, near Silchar, to address growing passenger demand and overcome the operational and spatial limitations of the existing airport.

The approval was granted by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will develop the airport at an estimated cost of Rs 2,014 crore.

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Why Silchar Needs A New Airport

The existing Silchar Airport operates as a civil enclave within a defence area, leaving it with significant operational and spatial limitations.

Passenger traffic at Silchar has continued to grow, prompting the need for a new airport that can accommodate rising demand and address the constraints of the existing infrastructure.

Terminal Capacity

At the centre of the project is a new terminal building covering 12,351 square metres. It will be capable of handling 800 passengers during peak hours.

Travellers can expect modern facilities inside the terminal. The building will follow green building principles, while its modular design will allow for future expansion as passenger traffic grows.

Runway And Parking For Aircraft

The airport will have a runway measuring 2,705 metres in length and 45 metres in width. Built to Code-4C standards, it will be capable of handling A-320 aircraft.

A new apron is also part of the project, with space to park six A-320 aircraft simultaneously. A separate isolation bay will also be developed.

Heart Of The Barak Valley

Doloo is located in Cachar district and is considered the strategic heart of the Barak Valley. The region is known for its extensive tea gardens, agro-based industries and potential for eco-tourism and cultural tourism.

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What The Airport Will Bring

The government has described the project as strategically significant for the region. Once operational, the airport is expected to cater to the growing demand for air travel across South Assam and adjoining areas of neighbouring states.

The project is expected to ease pressure on existing infrastructure, boost trade and tourism, and unlock the region's economic potential. It will also provide a gateway connecting Northeast India with wider national and international growth corridors.

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