A 16-year-old Latvian boy has launched an AI missile startup that aims to bring down the "cost per kill". Henrijs Dandzbergs, the founder of Polemos Industries, is part of the fall 2026 cohort of the Y Combinator startup accelerator.

He is likely the youngest solo founder to join the prestigious accelerator, as per a Wired report.

The Y Combinator accelerator counts ventures like Airbnb, DoorDash and Reddit among its alumni. But Dandzbergs' company is trying to build something different. It aims to develop a new class of precision-guided missile that can be manufactured at low costs. The missiles can resist jamming attempts and be launched from portable systems.

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16-Year-Old's Missile Startup Journey

Dandzbergs hopes to optimise targeted killing. His startup's guiding ambition is to bring down the "cost per kill", according to the company's investor one-pager.

The teenager became fascinated by aerospace engineering while studying at Astra Nova, an Elon Musk-linked school with an experimental curriculum. His lab creations included a bionic arm and sensors for a self-flying drone.

Around that time, Russia invaded Ukraine. Dandzbergs started seeing military jets overhead in Latvia, which sparked an idea about the future of autonomous warfare.

Dandzbergs started taking part in hackathons to develop his technical skills. This summer, he participated with two other people in a hackathon organised by Unicorn Mafia, an invitation-only group of developers. A $10,000 cash award, a plane ticket to San Francisco and free legal assistance with O-1 visa applications for a stay in the US were part of the prize.

The trio won the competition for their AI system that could design hardware circuit boards using ordinary language prompts. The group applied for a place in the Y Combinator summer program. Disagreements over applying the technology to the defence sector and Dandzbergs' confusion whether to continue with high school led them to part ways.

Later on, Dandzbergs decided to drop out of high school and applied to Y Combinator independently with Polemos Industries.

What Startup Promises

Dandzbergs will be competing in the market with big names such as Anduril, CoAspire and Leidos, all of whom are trying to develop cheaper, mass-producible missiles.

The entrepreneur claims that his AI-guided missiles will be more precise, cheaper to make and can carry bigger warheads than the drones deployed in Ukraine.

"Polemos combines AI guidance, networked launch systems, and mass strike capability into a single system. It's designed in-house from guidance to final integration, backed by its own propellant production, and built from day one to be mass-manufactured and to protect the West," a LinkedIn post by Y Combinator states.





As for the ethical and moral complexities associated with the defence sector and access to advanced missiles, Dandzbergs claims to have made peace with it. The teenager believes his motivations are to protect the US and its European allies.

As of now, Polemos Industries has developed the software system that will guide its missiles and started working on the hardware design. Dandzbergs hopes to be able to showcase a prototype missile by the end of the accelerator in December.

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