SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's Varanasi could see a change in its theatrical release schedule, with the makers reportedly considering a new window for the film. The project is currently in the final stages of its production and technical work, according to reports.

Varanasi is currently scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. However, the film may not arrive on the announced date as the team is seeking additional time for its visual effects and CGI work.

According to a report by Gulte, the makers are considering three dates for the film's release: July 29, August 5 and August 12, 2027. While July 29 is among the reported options, an August release is said to be the preferred window at present.

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The new date has not been officially confirmed. A decision is expected after the team reviews the progress of the technical work. If the film arrives in August, it would also coincide with Mahesh Babu's birth month.

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Mahesh Babu's Introduction Sequence Yet To Be Shot

The shoot of Varanasi has progressed according to plan without any major delays. However, Mahesh Babu's introduction episode is still pending and will be filmed soon.

The film features extensive CGI and VFX work, which forms a key part of its technical finish. Rajamouli is reportedly keen to review the visual effects closely before the project is locked for its theatrical release.

Varanasi is designed as an epic action-adventure that moves across multiple timelines. Its story follows Rudhra as the city of Varanasi faces the threat of an approaching asteroid.

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra And Prithviraj Sukumaran Lead The Cast

Mahesh Babu plays a dual role in the film as Rudhra and Lord Rama. Priyanka Chopra stars as Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kumbha. Prakash Raj is also part of the cast.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Telugu film has been co-written by V Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi. Varanasi marks Mahesh Babu's first collaboration with Rajamouli and Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after The Sky Is Pink in 2019.

The film also marks Chopra's return to Telugu cinema after Thoofan in 2013. Produced by KL Narayana, Varanasi brings together a cast from different film industries for a large-scale action-adventure.

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