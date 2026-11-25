Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana are all set to reunite on a latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. The upcoming episode promises plenty of laughter, candid conversations and interesting anecdotes.

In a promo released by Netflix India, Kapil Sharma reveals that it took him two months to bring the two actors together on the comedy show. The promo also offers a glimpse of their camaraderie, with Manoj sharing a hilarious anecdote about Ashutosh.

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During the episode, host Kapil Sharma praises Ashutosh Rana for his ability to completely immerse himself in the characters he portrays. The conversation takes a humorous turn when Kapil adds, “A lot of people were saying, Ashu sir, that you know Ravan better than Mandodari.”

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Manoj then shares a funny observation about Ashutosh. Recalling how Ashutosh reacts whenever someone apologises for not being fluent in Hindi, Manoj says his friends have often witnessed the actor turning the situation into a hilarious question.

He shares that whenever someone says, “Sorry yaar, my Hindi isn't that great,” Ashutosh is quick to ask, “Yeh lajjit hone wali baat hai, ya garv karne wali baat? (Is this something to be ashamed of or something to be proud of?)”

Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana first worked together in the famous 90s serial Swabhimaan in Doordarshan. They have also collaborated for films such as LOC Kargil and Sonchiriya.

When will Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana's episode on The Great Indian Kapil Show release?

Apart from Manoj and Ashutosh, the episode will also feature Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda returning with their popular characters. Their appearances are expected to add to the fun as Kapil welcomes the two celebrated actors to his couch.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 will stream this Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix.

When Kapil Sharma Spoke About The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5

The fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show features a diverse lineup of celebrity guests. Speaking about the new season, Kapil Sharma said, “Every season, we think we have done enough masti (fun), and then we realise that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that's what keeps us going.”

“We are extremely grateful for the love our audience, world over, has given The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix and this time around we will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly… be it Diwali or Christmas,” he added.

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Till now, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat (Drishyam 3 cast), Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sooraj R. Barjatya, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sharvari, and many others have appeared on the show.



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