Buying a second house to earn rental income is a key cash flow source for many Indians. You get monthly rent and own an asset that is likely to grow in value over time. But this whole process is not as easy as it sounds. With a second home to maintain, there are expenses like taxes, repairs and other charges that can fall on you even when the house remains vacant.

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If this house is on a loan, years of rent can end up only paying the EMI before you can even see any of that money in your bank account.

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What Expenses Are Associated?

Monthly rental income: You need to calculate the total rent you receive every month.

Regular expenses: Then deduct society charges, property tax, repairs and maintenance costs.

Vacant periods: Account for months when the property may remain unoccupied.

See how much your monthly EMI costs.

Account for taxes: Rental income is taxable under 'Income from House Property'.

Example:

Suppose you earn Rs 50,000 in monthly rent and pay Rs 40,000 as home loan EMI.

Monthly rental income: Rs 50,000

Home loan EMI: Rs 40,000

Society and maintenance charges: Rs 3,000

Assumed property tax (monthly average): Rs 1,000

Repair (average): Rs 2,000 every month

Money left before tax: Rs 4,000

Annual cash left before tax: Rs 48,000

Where You Can Benefit?

If you rent out your second house, you can claim certain tax deductions:

Municipal taxes: You can deduct property tax from rental income if you pay it yourself during the financial year. Unpaid taxes cannot be claimed until they are actually paid.

Standard deduction: You get a flat 30% deduction on the net annual value of the property. This covers regular maintenance, repairs, insurance and other expenses.

Home loan interest: Interest paid on a home loan taken to buy, build, repair or renovate a rented property can be claimed as a deduction. There is no upper limit for this deduction under the old tax regime.

Tax Implications For The Example Above:

Annual rent: Rs 6,00,000

Municipal tax paid: Rs 12,000

Net annual value: Rs 5,88,000

Standard deduction (30%): Rs 1,76,400

Income after standard deduction: Rs 4,11,600

You can also deduct the interest portion of your home loan EMI.

If annual home loan interest is Rs 3,00,000:

Taxable rental income = Rs 4,11,600 − Rs 3,00,000

Net taxable rental income = Rs 1,11,600

If this is your only income, your income tax would be zero. If you are a salaried person, your final tax liability will be calculated after adding this income to your salary and taxing at the slab rate under both the old and new regime.

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