A joint operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Kerala Police has led to the return of a murder suspect from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after 18 years on the run, NDTV reported.

Sujit Kumar (also spelt Sujith Kumar), who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of Indian authorities, was deported by the UAE and landed in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday, November 25.

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According to the CBI, the case dates back to October 2008, when Kumar and his associates allegedly attacked a man over a longstanding rivalry. The victim sustained severe injuries during the assault and died at a hospital later that day.

Acting on intelligence shared through Interpol channels, law enforcement agencies in the UAE tracked down and arrested Kumar. After completing the required legal formalities, UAE authorities cleared his deportation to India. A Kerala Police escort team, with coordination from the CBI, travelled to the UAE to take custody of the accused and bring him back to Kochi.

The operation involved a coordinated effort between the CBI, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Kerala Police.

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The CBI said the operation was part of a broader effort to track down fugitives who have taken shelter abroad. The agency works with domestic police forces through the BHARATPOL portal to streamline international policing and coordination.

Since 2019, more than 300 wanted criminals have been brought back to India through Interpol channels, including 76 fugitives in 2026 alone, the CBI said.

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