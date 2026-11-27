Reports are appearing in the media that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is opposing Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai.

However, this opposition is not the party's official stance; the opposition expressed by the individuals concerned is personal in nature. Party spokesperson Mr. Sandeep Deshpande has clarified that this has nothing to do with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The clarification comes after reports that an MNS functionary had written to Mumbai Police demanding the cancellation of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert scheduled to take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Friday, November 27.

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The letter, signed by Dinesh Dnyaneshwar Pundhe, the party's division president, and submitted to the Senior Police Inspector at Tardeo police station, raised concerns over alleged drug use at live events held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the NSCI Dome in Worli.

Why Was Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert Facing Opposition?

The letter alleged that drugs were openly sold and consumed at concerts held at the two venues, claiming that such activities could push young people towards addiction. It also referred to an earlier drug-related death and raised concerns about traffic congestion faced by residents during large events.

The individual sought an end to concerts at both venues and warned that a road blockade, or 'rasta roko', could be organised along with local residents if Dosanjh's Mumbai concert was not cancelled.

However, Deshpande's clarification makes it clear that the objections raised by the individuals concerned should not be treated as the official position of the MNS.

What Triggered The Concerns Over Drug Use At Concerts?

The controversy follows an anti-drug operation at an event held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 22. Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell deployed an AI-enabled mobile forensic van at the venue. The van had been inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a day earlier.

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According to media reports, police screened 55 people using saliva tests. Twelve initially tested positive, including 11 for cannabis and one for cocaine. All 12 were arrested and taken to Tardeo police station.

The incident brought renewed attention to concerns over drug consumption at large public events in Mumbai.

Dosanjh's concert is scheduled for November 27 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse as part of his Aura India Tour.

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