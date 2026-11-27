The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced the annual winter vacation schedule for government and recognised private schools in the Valley's winter zones, covering classes up to the Higher Secondary level, as temperatures continue to dip across Kashmir.

According to the official notification, students up to Class 8 will observe their winter break from November 30, 2026, to February 28, 2027. Schools for these classes will reopen on March 1, 2027.

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For students of Classes 9 to 12, the winter vacation will begin on December 14, 2026, and continue until February 22, 2027. These students will return to their classrooms on February 23, 2027.

Teaching Staff To Remain Available During Winter Break

The order clarifies that the winter vacation will not bring academic duties to a complete halt, with teaching staff required to remain available for official assignments throughout the break.

“Teaching faculty must report to their respective schools three days before the scheduled reopening to complete preparatory arrangements and formulate academic plans for the upcoming period,” reads the order.

The Directorate has also cautioned that any failure by heads of institutions or teaching staff to comply with the prescribed schedule will invite strict action under the applicable rules.

The winter vacation schedule applies to government and recognised private schools in the winter zones of Kashmir Division.

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