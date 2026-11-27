OpenAI has started rolling out a unified Chat and Work experience in ChatGPT to a select group of Pro subscribers. The change will bring the platform's conversational and work-focused capabilities together while also introducing a shared usage allowance across ChatGPT and Codex for eligible paid plans.

The initial rollout is currently limited to a small group of Pro users. OpenAI plans to expand the availability of shared usage limits in December, potentially changing how subscribers manage their ChatGPT usage.

The development follows an earlier email announcement from OpenAI about combining the Chat and Work experiences.

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The company is testing the redesigned experience to gather user feedback before making it available more widely.

OpenAI Merges Chat And Work In ChatGPT

Thibault Sottiaux, an OpenAI software engineer and product executive, announced the initial rollout in a post on X on November 24.

He said the company was beginning to introduce the combined Chat and Work experience to a small group of Pro subscribers to understand their feedback and identify areas for improvement before a broader rollout.

Under the existing arrangement, Chat and Work serve different purposes. Chat is primarily used for regular conversations, questions and everyday tasks, while Work is designed for more complex activities involving research, analysis, files and other multi-step tasks.

The unified experience is intended to make it easier for users to move between regular conversations and more demanding work without switching between separate modes.

ChatGPT To Introduce Shared Usage Limits In December

One of the biggest changes associated with the rollout is the introduction of shared usage limits.

Previously, users had separate allowances for regular ChatGPT conversations and Work or Codex activities. Under the revised system, usage across ChatGPT and Codex will draw from a common allowance for eligible paid plans.

OpenAI's planned December rollout covers Plus, Pro and Business subscriptions. The amount of usage consumed will depend on the model selected and the complexity of the task. More advanced models and demanding tasks generally use more of the available allowance.

However, not all conversations will count towards the shared limit. Chats using the Instant model will remain unlimited and will not draw from the combined allowance. Users will also be able to continue using Instant after exhausting their shared usage allocation.

OpenAI has not yet disclosed all the details of the revised allowances, including the exact size of the shared allocation.

Why Are ChatGPT Pro Users Concerned?

The proposed changes have raised concerns among some paying ChatGPT subscribers, particularly those who regularly use advanced reasoning models and Codex.

Under the existing arrangement, users could access separate allowances for different workloads. Combining them into a single usage pool could mean that spending more time on one activity leaves less allowance for another.

For instance, subscribers who frequently use advanced reasoning models for research and complex tasks may have to manage their usage more carefully if those activities draw from the same allocation as their Work and Codex usage.

An OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch that most users are not expected to experience more frequent usage resets under the revised system. However, a small fraction of the platform's heaviest users could reach their limits sooner than before.

The development has prompted concerns among subscribers who fear that their access to advanced AI capabilities could be affected despite continuing to pay for their existing subscriptions.

What Happens To ChatGPT Instant Users?

OpenAI has clarified that conversations using the Instant model will remain outside the shared usage allowance.

This means users can continue accessing standard Instant conversations without consuming their combined allocation for ChatGPT and Codex.

The exemption will also allow users to continue using Instant even after reaching their shared usage limits.

However, users who regularly rely on more advanced models and complex Work or Codex tasks could be more affected by the changes.

When Will OpenAI Roll Out The New Usage System?

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OpenAI has started testing the combined Chat and Work experience with a limited group of Pro subscribers. The company plans to expand shared usage limits more broadly in December.

The initial testing phase will allow OpenAI to collect feedback before introducing the changes to more subscribers.

The company has not yet provided complete details about the revised usage allowances or how much access individual users will receive under the unified system.

The overall impact of the change will depend on the size of the shared allowance and how usage is calculated across different models and tasks.

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