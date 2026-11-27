Nottingham Forest will host Chelsea in a Premier League 2026-27 Matchweek 12 fixture at the City Ground in Nottingham.

Chelsea, managed by Xabi Alonso, will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 4-1 defeat against Leeds United in their previous Premier League outing. The Blues are eighth in the standings with 16 points from 11 matches and will be keen to return to winning ways.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are 17th with nine points. Oliver Glasner's side lost 2-0 to Bournemouth in their previous league match and will be looking to make the most of their home advantage.

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Forest had earlier registered an impressive 3-1 win over Manchester City but have struggled for consistency this season.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Date And Time

The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, November 28.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Venue

The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea match will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham, England.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Recent Form

Nottingham Forest's last five Premier League results: L-W-L-D-L

Chelsea's last five Premier League results: L-L-W-L-W

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Match Officials

Andy Madley will be the referee for the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League contest. Jarred Gillett will be the VAR official.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Likely Lineups

Nottingham Forest: Matz Sels (GK), Jair Cunha, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Daniel Munoz, James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, Neco Williams, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dan Ndoye, Liam Delap.



Chelsea: Emiliano Martinez (GK), Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Pep Chavarria, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Emmanuel Emegha.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Live Telecast Details

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The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1 channel in India.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Live Streaming Details

The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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