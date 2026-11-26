FIFA on Thursday confirmed that it was targeted in a criminal cyberattack that resulted in unauthorised access to personal and business information held by football's governing body.

The organisation strongly condemned the incident, including the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data.

“FIFA can confirm that it has been the victim of a criminal cyberattack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information,” a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.

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FIFA described such actions as "a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy".

However, FIFA did not disclose how many individuals or organisations were affected, when the cyberattack took place or what type of business information was accessed. It also did not clarify whether any of the information had been published online or where it may have appeared.

According to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who spoke to Reuters, less than 0.1% of the total data held by FIFA was affected.

The source also said that no files related to the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise project were accessed during the incident.

The governing body has not provided further details about the extent of the breach or the individuals and organisations whose information may have been compromised.

FIFA's Abandoned World Cup Investment Plan

The cyberattack comes months after FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced in July that the organisation had dropped its plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors following widespread backlash.

The proposal aimed to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling a 20% stake in a newly created unit, FIFA Forward Enterprise, which was expected to manage FIFA events, including the World Cup.

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The plan faced opposition from several football stakeholders, eventually leading FIFA to abandon the proposal.

According to the person who spoke to Reuters, files related to the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise project were not accessed in the cyberattack.

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