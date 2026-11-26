With Yeh Prem Mol Liya set to hit theatres tomorrow, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's romantic drama has already started drawing attention at the ticket counters across India.

The film has sold 2.55 lakh tickets across 19,166 shows in 477 cities so far, with its advance collection standing at Rs 6.92 crore, including blocked seats. The film has collected Rs 3.79 crore without blocked seats, with an overall occupancy of 6% across the five days on sale, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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For Day 1, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has collected Rs 2.55 crore from 93,846 tickets across 6,766 shows. On Day 2, the film has recorded Rs 2.24 crore from 79,930 tickets across 6,012 shows.

For Day 3, advance bookings stand at Rs 1.98 crore from 70,645 tickets across 5,372 shows. Day 4 has recorded Rs 8.05 lakh from 5,236 tickets across 534 shows, while Day 5 has added Rs 7.81 lakh from 5,105 tickets across 482 shows, the report stated.

NCR Leads Advance Bookings

The National Capital Region leads advance bookings with Rs 1.34 crore, followed by Mumbai at Rs 88.87 lakh and Hyderabad at Rs 36.66 lakh. Pune has recorded Rs 30.11 lakh, while Bengaluru stands at Rs 30.09 lakh.

Ahmedabad has collected Rs 20.50 lakh, followed by Jaipur at Rs 20.09 lakh. Kolkata has recorded Rs 19.64 lakh, while Chennai stands at Rs 16.74 lakh. Jajpur Road has contributed Rs 14.16 lakh to the film's advance gross.

The top 10 cities together account for 60% of the film's total advance gross, according to Sacnilk.

About The Film

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is an upcoming Hindi romantic family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem Mishra and Sharvari as Purva Solanki in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles. Kirkire plays Ved Mishra, Prem's father.

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The film marks Ayushmann Khurrana's entry into the iconic Prem character in a Barjatya film, following actors including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Sonu Sood. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release theatrically in India on November 27, 2026, and will clash at the box office with Aditya Datt's action drama Gunmaaster G9.

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