Avengers: Doomsday has started drawing attention at the Indian ticket counters well ahead of its theatrical release. With 21 days still to go, the film's gross advance bookings are nearing the Rs 65 crore mark, including blocked seats, across several cities and languages.

According to Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 64.26 crore from 10.18 lakh tickets across 8,283 shows in 84 cities. The figure stands at Rs 56.18 crore when blocked seats are excluded, with 8.95 lakh tickets sold.

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The opening day is leading the advance sales. For December 17, Avengers: Doomsday has sold 4 lakh tickets across 2,399 shows, generating Rs 26.71 crore. The occupancy is currently 57%. Without blocked seats, the figure stands at Rs 24.14 crore from 3.59 lakh tickets.

The second day has so far added Rs 13.49 crore through 2.18 lakh tickets across 1,964 shows. For Day 3, advance sales stand at Rs 12.98 crore from 2.10 lakh tickets across 1,965 shows.

Day 4, which falls on Sunday, has seen Rs 11.09 crore in advance sales from 1.90 lakh tickets across 1,955 shows.

English Version Leads Advance Sales

English is accounting for the bulk of the advance gross, with Rs 54.06 crore and an 84% share. Hindi follows with Rs 8.01 crore, while the Tamil version has reached Rs 1.88 crore. Telugu bookings currently stand at Rs 30.51 lakh.

Which Cities Are Driving The Bookings?

The National Capital Region is ahead of other major markets with Rs 10.75 crore in advance sales. Mumbai follows at Rs 10.55 crore, while Bengaluru has reached Rs 9.61 crore.

Kolkata has clocked Rs 4.27 crore, followed by Pune with Rs 3.31 crore and Hyderabad with Rs 3.23 crore. Chennai stands at Rs 2.57 crore, while Ahmedabad, Kochi and Lucknow have reached Rs 2.12 crore, Rs 1.81 crore and Rs 1.56 crore, respectively.

Together, the top 10 city markets account for 77% of the film's total advance gross, the report stated.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Anthony and Joe Russo have directed Avengers: Doomsday, which brings together characters from different corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men.

Robert Downey Jr returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom, taking on a new role after playing Tony Stark. The cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and Ian McKellen, among others.

The film follows Doctor Doom and a multiverse-linked threat, with the story expected to lead into the next major MCU chapter, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Advance bookings are now open in India. Avengers: Doomsday will hit Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day ahead of its global release. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, along with premium formats including Marvel Presented In Infinity Vision.

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