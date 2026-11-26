Should you add shares of Asian Paints Ltd.? Should you hold shares of NHPC Ltd. at the current market price ? Have you lost the chance to buy MRF Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. ?

Kush Bohra, Founder, Kushbohra.com and Radha Raman Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO and Mahesh M Ojha, assistant vice president for research and business development at Hensex Securities

Asian Paints (CMP: Rs 2,543 )

Ojha: Buy

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Can accumulate it in a staggered way.

Can see Rs 2,900 levels in medium term horizon.

NHPC (CMP: Rs 75.90)

Ojha: Hold

Hold the stock.

Could see Rs 90- Rs 95 in near term.

Can also add the stock.

MRF (CMP: Rs 1,28,465)

Kush: Hold

Positive trend emerging in the tire space.

Remain constructive with a hint of caution.

Continue to hold with Rs 1,27,000 to 1,26,500 as trailing stoploss.

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Thangamayil Jewellery (CMP: Rs 3,950)

Kush: Wait And Watch

Uptick not enough to recommend a buy.

Wait and watch.

Take a position when it increases further.

Mazagon Dock Shiplbuilders (CMP: Rs )

Ojha: Hold

Hold the stock.

Can see Rs 2,002 levels

Lenskart Solutions (CMP: Rs 716.80)

Ojha: Sell

Book partial profits.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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