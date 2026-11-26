Accusing the social media giant of selectively silencing opposition voices and curbing political expression, the Congress has moved the Delhi High Court against Meta Platforms, alleging that posts critical of the Modi government and content linked to Rahul Gandhi are being systematically restricted on Facebook and Instagram, NDTV reported.

The legal action follows protests staged by Congress workers at Meta offices in different parts of the country last week over alleged restrictions on content critical of the Narendra Modi government and the BJP.

In its petition filed on Wednesday, Manu Jain, who heads the Youth Congress's social media wing, claimed that Meta was flagging or limiting posts by party workers and office-bearers through an automated system triggered by references to Rahul Gandhi's name and photographs, the report added.

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The development comes a day after Meta representatives met Congress social media department head Supriya Shrinate in Delhi to discuss the party's concerns.

According to sources, the meeting took place at a five-star hotel, where Meta officials reportedly maintained that the company was complying with Indian laws and referred to objections raised by the government.

Shrinate questioned the company's approach, alleging that its actions discriminated against opposition parties and amounted to interference in India's democratic process. She also cited the functioning of social media platform X, arguing that users should be given an opportunity to explain their position before action is taken against their posts or accounts.

The Congress leader cited instances in which content questioning the government or featuring Rahul Gandhi was allegedly restricted, while similar material posted by supporters of the ruling BJP remained accessible.

Criticising Meta on Thursday, Shrinate said the selective restriction of opposition content by American technology platforms could not be viewed as an ordinary content moderation exercise. She also alleged that AI-generated content produced by Congress workers was being removed, while similar content posted by the BJP was allowed to remain on the platforms.

The Youth Congress has separately alleged that its president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and official in-charge Manish Sharma faced restrictions on their Instagram accounts without adequate explanation.

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The controversy has also prompted demonstrations at Meta offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram. Protesters displayed images of Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg dressed in the uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing the company of favouring the ruling establishment.

The Congress contends that such restrictions hamper opposition parties' outreach to the public and limit their ability to put forward their views on digital platforms.

The legal challenge has now brought the role of social media companies in moderating political content and protecting freedom of expression in India into sharper focus.

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