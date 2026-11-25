Meta representatives met Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders on Tuesday to explain how content moderation and platform restrictions operate, amid ongoing demonstrations by IYC activists outside Meta-affiliated offices over the suspension of several Instagram accounts.

The meeting was attended by Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson of Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms, along with other IYC leaders, according to sources. Meta officials emphasised that the tech giant maintains political neutrality and applies its policies uniformly across all parties.

According to a source present at the meeting, Meta representatives also raised concerns over their employees being targeted amid demonstrations outside the company's offices, as reported by ANI.

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Since November 20, IYC members have staged protests outside Meta-affiliated locations in Gurugram, Mumbai and Hyderabad, prompting police deployment to maintain order. The youth wing has also issued a seven-day ultimatum, demanding that Meta lift the restrictions and restore the suspended Instagram accounts.

In response, Meta representatives explained that the company follows India's Information Technology (IT) Rules, which prohibit users from posting, uploading, sharing or transmitting content falling under specified restricted categories.

These include certain forms of synthetically generated material, such as deepfakes and AI- or machine-learning-generated text, images, audio and videos. Meta said it uses automated detection systems to identify potential violations of its Community Standards and restrict content where required under Indian law.

Meta outlined the following mechanisms through which it moderates content and complies with local regulations:

User Reporting: Individuals can flag potentially rule-breaking material through reporting tools available across Meta's platforms.

Legal Directives: The company evaluates and complies with valid legal orders issued by authorised Indian courts and government bodies, as documented in its Content Restrictions Based on Local Laws Report.

Content Evaluation: Material flagged by users or identified through automated systems is assessed against Meta's Community Standards and applicable Indian legislation.

Meta representatives further explained that when content violates India's IT Rules or is subject to a valid legal directive, the company can geo-block specific posts, images, videos or other material within the country. Affected users are notified when their content is restricted.

The company can also impose temporary or permanent account-level restrictions on the same legal and policy grounds, with users receiving notifications about the enforcement action.

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