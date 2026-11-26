The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to reconvene next week, months after the Monsoon Session was kept in abeyance, as the BJP-led NDA government looks to revive its efforts to push through key legislation.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday that the government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the two Houses.

The Lok Sabha will meet on Monday, November 30, while the Rajya Sabha will reconvene on Wednesday, December 2.

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In a post on X, Rijiju wrote that the sittings of both Houses may conclude on December 3, depending on the requirements of parliamentary business.

"The Government has requested Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business. Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026," Rijiju noted.

The proposed sittings are effectively an extension of the Monsoon Session, which had been kept in abeyance since August.

Why Is Parliament Reconvening?

The government's move comes after its failed attempt in April to pass a delimitation bill and related legislation aimed at increasing and redrawing electoral constituencies.

The proposed changes were linked to the implementation of the 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, which was provided for under a law passed in 2023.



(This is a developing story.)

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