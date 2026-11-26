Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has penalised and suspended the licences of food businesses linked to quick-commerce and online grocery platforms in three actions as notified on Thursday in a press release.

A penalty of Rs 11 lakh was imposed in Amravati on the establishment of Blinkit, while the licence of a Zepto dark store in Mumbai was suspended and a Big Basket warehouse in Navi Mumbai was also hit with a suspension.

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Rs 11 Lakh Penalty On Blinkit In Amravati

In the Amravati division, the FDA's adjudicating officer imposed a total penalty of Rs 11 lakh on five respondents, namely the manager and four directors of M/s Blink It in Rathi Nagar. The penalty is for running a food business without a licence. During an inspection on July 15, 2025, Food Safety Officer Gore found that the outlet had started operating before getting a licence, and the case was then taken to the court of the Joint Commissioner, FDA, Amravati.

Under the order, Rs 10 lakh was imposed for operating without a licence and Rs 1 lakh for not following the Food Safety Officer's directions. Section 31 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, requires every food business operator to obtain a licence or registration before starting operations.

Zepto Dark Store Suspended In Mumbai

Interestingly, the Zepto action followed a complaint. The FDA inspected Zepto Limited's dark store, used for storage and distribution, at Saki Vihar Road in Sakinaka, Andheri (East), on November 23, and suspended its food licence with immediate effect on November 25. Storing and selling food items is banned during the suspension.

In the press release, the FDA listed several violations. Live cockroaches were found in the storage area, on racks and near food stock, pointing to an active pest infestation. Expired, damaged and badly packed items were mixed with saleable stock, and food was kept on the floor and against walls.

Cold room and frozen room temperatures were not consistently maintained, and records were incomplete. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, as well as food and non-food products, were not stored separately. The FDA also noted dust, cobwebs, leakage and waste in open bins, along with incomplete staff medical and training records and food safety audits.

Big Basket Warehouse Suspended In Navi Mumbai

On the other hand, the Big Basket case involved a different kind of product. The FDA's Thane Division suspended, with immediate effect on November 25, the licence of Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited, which runs the Big Basket warehouse at Sector 5, Nerul.

The inspection on November 21 gave the facility 127 marks out of 196, which is 65 per cent, and recorded it as non-compliant.

The FDA said cigarettes were being sold with food items, which violates a 2018 order of the state's Commissioner of Food Safety. It also found rat activity, with several edible oil packets torn open by rats, inadequate traps and no pest control programme.

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Food, pet food and non-food items were stored together, purchase bills and delivery challans were missing, and medical and vaccination certificates for all 34 food handlers were unavailable.

The FDA ordered the rat-damaged and leaking stock to be destroyed within 72 hours and the cigarettes and tobacco products to be removed immediately. Four samples of cardamom have been taken for analysis, and that batch is barred from sale until the reports arrive.

However, the suspension is not final. A show-cause notice asks why the licence should not be cancelled, with a reply due within 15 days. A re-inspection will take place after at least 14 days, and the licence will be restored only if the deficiencies are fixed.

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